NHS digital ambition needs reality check amid frontline work pressures

The NHS 10-year plan, aiming to transform the UK healthcare system from analogue to digital, risks being undermined by a lack of central coordination.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, Cheshire and Merseyside GP and digital lead Tom Micklewright said the government’s digital by default plan, which includes moving from old legacy systems to digital, and shifting care into the community – both key pillars of the government’s strategy, is the right way forward.

However, the long-awaited plan was first announced in October 2024, before it was officially published in July 2025, and so far, little has been done.

Research from DigitalHealth, which surveyed several digital NHS leaders and GPs across the country, found that only 61% felt prepared to deliver the digital commitments in the 10-year plan, and only 28% felt prepared to deliver NHS England’s holy grail ambition of using the NHS App as a digital front door.

All change but little progress “We’re a little way into that plan now, and I don’t see an awful lot of change happening,” said Micklewright. He believes part of the issue is the structural change taking place, both at central and local integrated care board (ICB) level. In March 2025, prime minister Keir Starmer announced he would scrap what he called “the world’s biggest quango”, namely NHS England, to take back democratic control of the NHS. The NHS, particularly those services responsible for technology delivery, has been fraught with confusion over responsibilities, leadership and a lack of structural consistency for years. Integrated care partnerships (ICPs), overseen by their statutory bodies, were officially introduced in 2022 as part of the Health and Care Act. There are currently 42 ICBs across England, however, as part of the government’s 10-year plan, these will face up to 50% cuts to operating costs, and are expected to merge into fewer, larger regional entities. Micklewright said that while the strategy says the “ambition is for digital leadership to move out of the ICBs eventually and take place at the more regional blueprint, no one has said what digital leadership looks like across the whole demographic, how they would work with all of the hospitals and the thousands of GPs that would sit in a region”. He added that ICBs have been told to shrink down and do “less of the digital stuff”, but that there is nowhere for them to hand it over to.

The money pot There is also an issue of funding, and where money is being spent, alongside the lack of direction for digital and regional NHS leaders. “All of that confusion has significantly slowed down efforts,” said Micklewright. “We can’t just keep throwing money at a problem,” he said. “We need to get really smart about how that money is getting used, and maybe shift it so the money is not being invested in new innovation, but in the new adoption efforts.” The 2025 Budget promised £300m additional capital investment in NHS technology, but concerns have been raised that the funding is too focused on projects and platforms that have already been centrally approved by the government, rather than fixing a crumbling infrastructure. Analysis of the budget by the NHS Confederation found that while the technology capital is intended to deliver 2% productivity growth each year of the Spending Review period, the announcement was too focused on already-approved programmes, such as the NHS App and the roll-out of the Federated Data Platform. Micklewright agreed with this sentiment, adding that he has not spoken to any healthcare organisation that feels the money is enough to keep the status quo, “let alone take some really big gambles in terms of how you’re delivering”. He feels that the funding is more covering the “low-hanging fruit” and is all about the “sexy headlines”. “Being able to say there’s a new AI health advisor on your app you can access for quick advice is a quick win,” said Micklewright. “It’s one team, one procurement, and you get the product out there. The hard work and the real work is galvanising and demonstrating leadership across a really broad, demoralised workforce and trying to address those things. “Things like trust, education, training, what digital leadership looks like? They’re really thorny questions.” Read more about NHS and its digital plans Almost every NHS trust will have moved onto a digital system by this spring. Experts have cautioned many patients are still struggling to access their own health data.

Industry and healthcare leaders are concerned that NHS tech funding is too focused on already approved platforms, fails to tackle core issues and lacks a clear delivery plan.

The 10-year plan promises to transform cancer care through use of artificial intelligence, robotic surgeries and access to genomic testing, all wrapped up in the NHS App as the front door. As an example, Micklewright pointed to the Ambient Voice Technology (AVT) supplier registry published by NHS England in February 2026. The list is a national self-certified registry of AVT suppliers available to support and accelerate local procurement. “We’ve been waiting for that for about six to nine months. Last summer, our digital team was saying, ‘Should we do our own framework around AVT or wait for NHS England?’” he said, adding that he was glad they did their own, because the framework they were envisioning from NHS England was far from reality. “When it finally came out, it’s not really offering any governance, assurance or trust,” said Micklewright. “It’s a self-assessment process, and then you go on there and nobody checks you, nobody makes sure you remain compliant even as your product updates. Local organisations still have to go through the effort of doing their own due diligence, assessments and assurance work. “We want a catalogue, and someone to say everything in that catalogue is safe and approved for you to use,” he added. “And every time those products change or update, we want them to say, ‘Don’t worry, because we’re going to make sure it’s still safe and appropriate.” Micklewright also highlighted the issue with governance and assurance around digital products in the NHS. The health tech market in the UK is filled to the brim with innovative companies, desperate to get a foothold in the NHS and help it achieve its ambition. However, according to Micklewright, this is difficult to do. “We are haemorrhaging small businesses in the digital sector because they can’t get into the NHS,” he said. “We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on innovation accelerators in the entrepreneur programme. “And by the time they’ve got really, really great products, we’re incapable of approving and adopting them at scale. So, either they just fold, or they move to the US. There’s a huge brain drain.”