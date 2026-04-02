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NHS digital drive hit by usability gaps despite progress, national survey finds
The shift from analogue to digital across the NHS is hindered by usability issues in electronic patient record (EPR), but the newly launched frontline productivity programme could be the answer
A recently published survey on electronic patient record (EPR) usability shows persistent issues with user satisfaction across the NHS.
The 2024 EPR usability survey, which was commissioned by NHS England and delivered in partnership with Ethical Healthcare Consulting and KLAS Research, showed that while overall satisfaction has gone up slightly since its previous survey in 2021, there is an NHS-wide usability issue.
The survey, which is believed to be the largest of its kind, gathered 23,622 responses from staff across the NHS. It showed that 44% of clinical staff reported not receiving any ongoing EPR training following initial implementation, and only 38% of clinicians said their EPR system was easy to learn.
Despite the centre doubling down on EPR investment to reach its target of every NHS trust having an EPR in place as of March 2026, only 34% of staff said their EPR makes them more efficient. In addition, 37% of respondents said they spent three or more hours per week on “unproductive charting”. For an NHS workforce already under extreme pressure, these findings are significant.
As Computer Weekly has previously reported, the roll-out of EPR among trusts has not been without problems. Concerns have been raised about how far these benefits can actually be realised. Some NHS trusts have experienced issues with integrating new systems and training staff on how to use them, which is reflected in the survey results.
Thomas Webb, founder of Ethical Healthcare Consulting, said he believed the survey results reflect a systemic gap in how digital programmes have been delivered.
Speaking to Computer Weekly, Webb said the NHS has struggled to find an effective way to implement EPRs. The same system could be implemented in two trusts and run perfectly in one, and not in another. “The NHS does not implement these systems well. Compared to the same systems in other countries, we really don’t do it well,” he said.
He added that much of this is down to the human factor, citing global research from KLAS, which also applies to the NHS. The data showed that around two-thirds of factors affecting user experience and the success of implementation are human, while only a third is the technology itself. “You can get these systems to absolutely fly and get really good use of it, or you can kill them. The difference is the human element,” he said.
The survey data supports this view, showing a 51-point variation in satisfaction scores between organisations using the same systems. However, infrastructure does remain a key constraint.
“The only exception to that is infrastructure. What we know from the data is that if infrastructure is poor, you can have absolutely perfect training, great clinical management, you can do the human factors perfectly, but it doesn’t make any difference,” Webb said. “So the infrastructure is a real limiting constraint and it’s a priority and a challenge for the NHS.”
Cultural challenges
The survey results also point to a cultural challenge within the NHS. Webb said that the NHS still lags behind other industries in adopting user-centred approaches to digital and understanding what users want, and that there in some places is a real lack of clinical engagement.
“We’re really behind the times in the NHS. We’re still buying big enterprise systems. The mad [thing] is in NHS procurement is that no one even tries them – no one even lays hands on the system before it is put in. These are 10-year contracts, £100m-plus, and no one has even tested to see whether they think it’s any good,” he said.
Webb, who is also a non-executive director on an NHS Trust board, said that there isn’t yet a proper understanding of digital among NHS boards. It is still seen as an “addendum rather than the centre of the world to come, so they’re not asking the right questions”, he said.
However, Webb believes there is light at the end of the tunnel in form of the newly launched NHS Frontline Productivity Programme, which aims to address many of the issues identified in the survey, with a stronger focus on training, optimisation and user experience. “Poor – but on a really good trajectory,” Webb said, summarising the current state of EPR usability.
The productivity programme includes money explicitly being made available for training and improvements in user satisfaction. “There is no other national EPR optimisation programme in place, as far as I’m aware of, so I’m quite excited,” he said. “NHS England have got the data, they’re acting on the data and they’re doing it nationally.”
One of the big changes is that around half of the funding for the optimisation programme revenue funding, solving a long-standing issue in the NHS with digital projects and only capital funding available.
“What’s encouraging is that NHS England now has the data and is acting on it,” said Webb, pointing out that a coordinated, national approach to EPR optimisation is rare internationally. “There’s no other national programme like this that I’m aware of. It’s quite exciting – we could be leading globally in this space.”
The NHS frontline productivity programme aims to support the NHS 10-year plan, including a target for the NHS to deliver a 2% year-on-year productivity gain over the next three years, with the help of technology. It aims to bring together digital investment funds for the frontline into a single portfolio and includes multi-year matched funding for NHS organisations.
Read more about the NHS and technology
- The NHS 10-year plan is ambitious and brave. However, Cheshire and Merseyside GP Tom Micklewright says limited funding flexibility and pressure on primary care are among the issues hindering success.
- NHS SBS procurement framework aims to help NHS organisations buy products and services to help communicate with patients more efficiently.
- NHS England’s CCIO says details on funding for NHS tech will be announced in a month’s time, and will shift focus to community and primary care.