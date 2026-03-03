NHS SBS launches £250m patient communication framework

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) has launched a £250m communications framework focused on patient and citizen communications.

The framework includes suppliers with a range of services from chatbots, mail processing, SMS messaging and mobile patient feedback systems.

The NHS has long been working to tackle long waiting times and missed appointments with the use of technology, and the framework aims to make it easier for organisations to make safe decisions on which systems to implement by offering a list of vetted suppliers.

NHS SBS senior category manager Kelly Harris said effective communication is vital, particularly in the NHS, when “lives can depend on it”.

“Unfortunately, NHS organisations aren’t always quick to adopt new communication technologies – some trusts are still using fax machines and analogue pagers,” she said. “Using a framework agreement like ours enables all public sector organisations to swiftly and compliantly procure reliable and cost-effective ways of communicating with their patients, staff and service users.”

The framework consists of seven lots, including digital communication, such as automated communication services such as portals and smartphone apps, digital messaging, and SMS, voice communication and hybrid mail services.

It also includes patient experience products, workforce communication and combined offerings, encompassing several of these elements with a single supplier.