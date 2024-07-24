New tech could help 18.6 million more NHS patients get better treatment

Just over three in five NHS staff believe the adoption of new digital solutions, such as electronic health recording and internet of things (IoT) devices for monitoring vital medicine, could help at least 18.6 million more patients receive treatment annually, according to research released by Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) Business.

For the Bridging the digital gap in UK healthcare report, research firm Censuswide surveyed 1,046 UK senior decision-makers in the healthcare industry (100% public sector) in January 2024. Role profiles included chief technology officer, head of digital service delivery, head of IT infrastructure and architecture, technical architect, and head of information and business intelligence.

Fundamentally, the study showed that technology was recognised as a key enabler of positive change in the health sector. Nearly a quarter (23%) of surveyed healthcare workers, ranging from clinical to admin and IT roles, believed tech improvements could drive at least a 5% increase in patient consultations, potentially helping up to 31 million more people per year.

VMO2 Business said that since the introduction of integrated care systems across England in 2022, there has been significant digital progress, building on wider integration approaches across the devolved nations. Nearly all (98%) respondents acknowledged this has positively influenced hospital technology adoption in their locality. A further 51% said there had been significant progress in the standardisation of digital systems since January 2023.

As many as 86% of NHS staff indicated that digital tech, like electronic health recording and IoT devices for monitoring vital medicine, significantly reduced the workload of frontline staff and decreased patient waiting times. Nearly two-fifths of senior decision-makers in public healthcare across the UK believed new digital tools could help the NHS reach between 3% and 5% more patients each day – potentially benefiting at least 51,000 more people daily.

Yet with NHS structures varying across the UK, the survey also showed that a clear regional divide persists as respondents identified varying levels of digital maturity. Over four-fifths (85%) of surveyed staff in London, Belfast and Edinburgh agreed current connectivity solutions in their area effectively support efficient patient care. This number dropped to 65% of staff in the South East, South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

“The introduction of integrated patient care has already had a positive impact on digital progress across the NHS. However, our findings demonstrate there is still a huge untapped opportunity to use technology to drive operational efficiencies for patients and staff across the UK,” said Virgin Media O2 Business health and social care lead Mark Burton, commenting on the report.

“As the NHS becomes increasingly digital, prioritising digital skills and confidence for staff, fostering open communication and adopting a strategic approach to technology investment will be critical to continued progress. Public-private partnerships can help here, playing a significant role in delivering robust connectivity for an NHS that is ready for anything.”

Virgin Media O2 Business currently works with 174 NHS trusts and boards, representing about 70% of all those in the UK, to develop and deliver core connectivity solutions. It also recently launched the Care-ready Connectivity suite of health solutions in a move to help tackle the digital gap in British healthcare.