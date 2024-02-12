Jersey Telecom, RoamsysNext claim IoT game changer

One of the key trends of the past few years has been the roll-out of high-capacity 4G and 5G networks driving what has been described as an explosive growth in internet of things (IoT) devices, with some analysts forecasting that that their number will double over the course of the next two years to 27 billion, and leading to potential problems with network congestion and performance issues due to uncertified devices. In anticipation of this pressing challenge for business customers, Jersey Telecom (JT Group) has announced it is working with development partner RoamsysNext to launch what it calls a game-changing IoT certification manager (ICM) for network optimisation.

Putting the launch into context, JT noted that network congestion occurs when there’s an overload of signalling and data traffic that exceeds the network’s capacity to manage. To tackle these issues, it said operators have traditionally resorted at times to blocking devices based on international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) and traffic patterns, leading to an imperfect service.

Available through a yearly subscription, the ICM offering is designed to reduce the network issues that stem from IoT devices, ensuring improved service quality for customers and businesses. It provides valuable insights and analytics, allowing operators to identify and, if required, take necessary actions against uncertified or unfamiliar devices that may disrupt network performance or pose security risks, safeguarding the customer experience.

In addition to optimising network performance, the ICM is designed to enhance cyber security, ensuring that only trusted and secure devices connect to the network. JT said this service also enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to guarantee that their devices function as originally intended on networks. Underpinned by a dataset, this system is built to facilitate the alignment of a type allocation code (TAC) with certification data to uniquely identify each IoT device. It also offers an interface equipped with features such as a search tool, bulk entry, data export and device verification against the manufacturer’s records.

“As an MNO, we’re well aware of the challenges posed by the existing and growing number of IoT devices,” said Marcus Irwin, head of product innovation at JT. “With ICM, we’re offering operators worldwide a ground-breaking solution that not only optimises network performance, but also strengthens cyber security. It’s the game-changer we all need to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape.

“What truly sets ICM apart is its remarkable ability to consolidate multiple data sources into a single interface,” he said. “This allows operators, resellers, aggregators, enterprises and manufacturers to easily identify IoT devices on their network, verify their global certifications and make well-informed decisions based on high-quality intelligence.”

Michael Grasmück, CEO of RoamsysNext, added: “Our commitment to data enrichment and consolidation is unparalleled. ICM is the answer to the industry’s need for a comprehensive, single-source solution that enables operators to address network congestion and improve services for their customers and businesses.”