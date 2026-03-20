Ericsson, SK Telecom ink memorandum of understanding to strengthen AI-RAN, 5G to 6G innovation

With the launch of 6G networks now predicted earlier than expected, comms tech provider Ericsson and leading Korean provider SK Telecom have accelerated their technology collaboration in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on boosting performance, security and energy efficiency of mobile spanning 5G to future 6G networks.

The agreement is regarded by the two firms as underscoring their shared commitment to driving innovation in next-generation connectivity. The collaboration will seek to establish a framework for ongoing technology evolution, enabling the practical deployment of innovations in the 5G era while laying the foundation for long-term 6G research and standardisation.

The MoU is effective until 2 March 2031 – by which time commercialisation of 6G should have taken place – and focuses on joint exploration, validation and potential commercialisation of cutting-edge network technologies.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore joint initiatives across key technology areas, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered radio access networks (RANs), 5G advancements, open and autonomous networks, 6G standardisation, and future technologies.

Specifically, the AI-powered RAN work will look to enhance performance, security and energy efficiency by autonomously learning, predicting and optimising channel conditions, as well as managing resources more efficiently. 5G work will also look to unlock new business opportunities and enable next-generation services.

The drive to open and autonomous networks is to improve productivity and operational efficiency, aiming to enhance productivity and operational efficiency in multi-supplier environments.

Security will look at end-to-end services built on zero-trust architecture and continuous monitoring, providing stronger protection and real-time threat response across both 5G Advanced and 6G environments.

Through joint research, SKT and Ericsson aim to strengthen their global collaboration framework and secure a leading position in the 6G technology ecosystem, driving the evolution of next-generation AI-powered networks.

Mårten Lerner, head of networks strategy and product management at Ericsson, said: “We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with SK Telecom to accelerate AI‑powered RAN, 5G monetisation, open autonomous networks and zero‑trust security – while laying the groundwork for AI‑native 6G. Together, we’ll move rapidly from standards and trials to commercial solutions that boost performance, energy efficiency and security – strengthening South Korea’s leadership in next‑generation connectivity.”

Yu Takki, head of network technology at SK Telecom, said: “Our collaboration with Ericsson will be a core engine propelling the evolution of AI-powered networks, paving the way toward 6G. Through research focused on global standardisation and real-world validation, we aim to secure world-class technological leadership in AI-powered network evolution and 6G.”

Ericsson’s 6G work with SK Telecom is being complemented by research the comms tech provider is doing in the UK in a government-backed research unit designed to boost the country’s future wireless connectivity capabilities, such as 6G networks.

Launched in 2022, the UK-based research centre is advancing key technology innovation areas, including multiple transmission reception point (multi-TRP) and integrated sensing and communication architectures, cognitive networks, 6G network deployment optimisation, energy efficiency, resilience and network security – elements Ericsson says are core pillars of future global digital infrastructure as industry and society move towards the 6G era.

Specific areas of research include network resilience and security, AI, cognitive networks and energy efficiency in potential cases that include multi-sensory extended reality, precision healthcare, smart agriculture, and collaborative robot and intelligent autonomous systems.