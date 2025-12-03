UK national security strategy failing to account for online world

The UK’s national security strategy falls short in sufficiently accounting for the digital world’s impact on our daily lives, according to the UK’s independent terrorism reviewer, Jonathan Hall KC.

In a speech delivered on 2 December at the National Liberal Club, Hall said that paying mere lip service to the online realm without considering its “profound implications” for national security was a “gross error”.

“I found it surprising that the online dimension was not a major thematic in the National Security Strategy published in 2025,” Hall told his audience.

“Digital life is central to national security, is not an adjunct consideration, and is not to be categorised and dismissed by drawing analogies with earlier technologies such as television, that have caused moral panics and then become integrated into our lives,” he said. “To my mind, the online dimension is categorically new.”

Hall referred to several notable incidents from recent years, such as the case of Jaswant Singh Chail, who was influenced by a chatbot to stage an assassination attempt on the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, or that of Dylan Earl, the 21-year-old from Leicestershire who was recruited by the Wagner Group, a proscribed Russian mercenary organisation that acts on behalf of the Kremlin, and manipulated to conduct an arson attack at a London warehouse containing materials bound for Ukraine.

“All this is quite apart from the technical opportunities given to adversaries for hostile surveillance, disruption through cyber attacks [and] new attack methodologies,” said Hall.