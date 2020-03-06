London Assembly calls for ban on anonymous social media accounts

The London Assembly is calling on the mayor to lobby the government for a ban on all anonymous social media accounts.

According to the Assembly’s motion, anonymous accounts “fuel people’s feeling of impunity, freeing them to be abusive online”.

The motion, which was prompted by the suicide of television and radio presenter Caroline Flack, was agreed with 10 votes in favour and 8 against.

“No one, whether a politician, a reality TV host, or an ordinary member of the public, deserves to receive multiple, anonymous hate-filled or angry social media posts and comments,” it said.

“Yet the current system of allowing anonymous accounts to be set up, that are hard or impossible to trace, allows many to act online in a totally unacceptable fashion.”

Central government already has plans to meet with social media giants including Facebook and Twitter, but now the London Assembly is asking the mayor to further lobby the government.

This includes pressuring government to set up high-level meetings with the tech firms without delay, and persuading them to ban all anonymous accounts as well as shut down pages that promote hate or suicide.

“In the absence of persuasion making any difference, [the government should] pass legislation to prevent anonymous, UK-based users from setting up social media accounts,” said the London Assembly.

Léonie Cooper, Assembly Member (AM), a Labour Group member who proposed the motion, described social media as an invaluable means of connecting with others, but added that a “significant minority” continue to abuse the anonymity it can provide.

“This is why we are urging the mayor to use his influence and undertake a range of actions centred around pushing the government to pressure social media platforms to ban all anonymous accounts and any pages that promote hate or suicide,” she said.

“If these companies refuse to play ball, the government should then step into their ethical vacuum and legislate to stop anonymous users in the UK from setting up accounts.”