EU Data Act comes into force amid fears of regulation fatigue

The European Union (EU) Data Act comes into force today (12 September 2025), giving, says the European Commission, citizens control over data generated by their connected devices, such as smartwatches and cars. It is also said to open up opportunities for small businesses to use this data to develop “innovative after-sale services”.

Business and consumer users of connected devices will now be able to access, use and share the raw data generated by their devices.

Among its provisions, the EU AI Act will give manufacturing or agriculture companies access to data about the performance of industrial equipment, which can improve their efficiency and operations. It also enables cloud users to switch between cloud providers or use services from several providers in parallel. It will additionally prohibit unfair contracts that could prevent data-sharing.

Chris Gow, senior director for EU public policy and head of the Brussels office for government affairs at Cisco, told Computer Weekly on the eve of the “big day” that the novelty of the act should be noted.

“I see a lot of regulations around the world, and this is pretty unique,” he said. “There are lots of types of data governance stores and they’re either looking towards organising data so they can be shared with other parties or organising it in such a way that it’s protected … But this is unique in that it is about sharing private sector data. It is really treading new ground, and I think companies and enforcement agencies are still trying to figure out how this is really going to work in practice, because there’s not an easy model where we can just say, ‘we’ve seen this before’.”

Linzi Penman, head of the UK technology practice at law firm DLA Piper, said the act was a victim of a sense of regulatory fatigue, from a UK perspective. “There’s certainly a feeling that the EU Data Act is a regulation that’s ‘slipped through the net’ for a lot of organisations, through some combination of digital regulatory fatigue and a scope that’s both complex and widely underestimated,” she said.

“The fact that no member states have yet adopted laws setting out the enforcement regime for the Data Act, despite today’s applicability deadline, is telling of how challenging the EU’s digital regulatory environment is to manage from both sides – particularly noting the delays with local transposition of NIS2 and delays of Dora RTSs [regulatory technical standards].”