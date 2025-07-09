Three-quarters of UK champion continued broadband infrastructure investment

Marking the organisation’s 30th anniversary, the Internet Services Providers’ Association (Ispa) has published a study showing that rolling out broadband infrastructure remains mission-critical for the British public, and that over three-quarters of people believe everyone in the UK should be able to access high-speed internet.

The study from the trade association for the organisations building and delivering the UK’s internet and telecoms services looked to provide fresh insights into the British public’s opinions on a range of key issues for the telecoms sector, including broadband roll-out, online safety, fraud and digital inclusion. The research was conducted by Censuswide with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK consumers aged 18 and over from 9-11 April 2025.

The study comes as the UK’s broadband market is delivering the fastest growth in Europe, according to the nation’s communications regulator, Ofcom, yet ensuring that everyone benefits from these advances remains a work in progress.

Indeed, among the topline findings was that while gigabit-capable broadband roll-out in the UK has been one of the most ambitious – and successful – infrastructure projects of recent decades, the UK’s digital society would not function without the strong, resilient and secure connectivity infrastructure constructed by internet service providers.

The study reveals that access to reliable, high-speed internet has become a daily necessity, and people are willing to prioritise broadband over other household needs. In fact, only supermarkets are ranked higher than broadband as a daily priority (40% vs 37%), with internet access seen as more essential than utilities, mobile networks or even banks.

Yet the survey highlights how the challenge of ensuring that everyone can access the internet remains. While 41% of people say the national government should take responsibility for ensuring affordable broadband for all, a nearly equal share (40%) say this burden should fall on broadband providers, and 23% to local governments.

The data shows a need for real partnership and bolder action to bridge the digital divide that still exists in UK broadband, especially as those lacking reliable connectivity are acutely aware of being left behind.

Ispa UK stressed that resilient infrastructure was the foundation of high-speed internet access, and the study showed a clear mandate for continued investment in roll-out.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Brits consider it important that broadband providers keep upgrading networks, with 62% willing to accept short-term traffic disruption for long-term improvements. Support for this sentiment is strong nationwide, but was notably highest in urban areas.

Likewise, as public backing will be crucial as the industry aims to extend gigabit-capable broadband to the UK’s five million “hardest-to-reach” premises, the study found that even though most people favour improved connectivity, just over half (53%) are not aware of current upgrades. Ispa UK suggests this demonstrates that while the majority are willing to trade short-term inconvenience for lasting benefits, most people are just looking for an internet connection that works at the point of use, rather than being concerned with the process of its roll-out.

In a call to action, Ispa UK say the findings are clear: the UK public sees fast and reliable broadband as essential, supports continued investment in infrastructure, and expects stronger partnerships to close the digital divide and tackle online threats. However, it warns that as expectations rise, industry, government and tech platforms must work together to deliver on the promise of universal and resilient connectivity, and truly reap its benefits over the next 30 years.