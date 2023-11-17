Qualcomm claims ‘remarkable’ gains with Snapdragon 7-Series platform

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, in a platform launch that the mobile technology giant said will see “exciting” new use cases including up to 2.63GHz peak central processing unit (CPU) speeds, over 50% faster graphics processing unit (GPU) performance, and 60% improved artificial intelligence (AI) performance per watt while still delivering incredible power efficiency.

The upgraded platform is being attributed by Qualcomm as able to amplify immersive experiences and bring premium performance, delivering across-the-board advancements to “ignite” powerful 5G connectivity, on-device AI, mobile gaming, and a creativity-charged camera.

At the heart of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform is the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, reaching speeds of 2.63 GH, an improvement of nearly 15% compared with the previous generation. Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Technology Plus enables a recharge from 0-50% in five minutes, and users can surround themselves in sound using spatial audio with head tracking. Improved CPU and GPU performance contributes to 20% overall power savings.

From a connectivity point of view, it allows mobile devices to achieve download speeds of up to 5 Gbps with the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF System, offering Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) 5G and 4G for unmatched flexibility.

Unveiled in February 2023, Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System was said to be the world’s first 5G NR-Light modem-RF system designed to usher in a new class of 5G. It was designed to fill in the gap between high-speed mobile broadband devices and extremely low-bandwidth NB-IoT devices, allowing devices to be smaller, more cost-efficient and provide longer battery life than traditional mobile broadband.

DSDA enables simultaneous use of two 5G+5G or 5G+4G SIM cards for user flexibility, while new triple-frequency location support in the Snapdragon 7-Series is designed to provide greater location accuracy user experience, even for devices with a lower-quality global navigation satellite system antenna. Other connectivity packaged with the platform includes the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile System, which enables Wi-Fi 6/6E, supporting wireless internet speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology.

The platform sees a number of artificial intelligence enhancements, with a Qualcomm AI Engine that is said to offer 60% better AI performance per watt. The contextually aware Qualcomm Sensing Hub recognises users’ routines to intuitively open apps at the precise moment they need them, and INT4 precision support in the Snapdragon 7-Series is said to enhance power efficiency for longer-lasting communication and productivity.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will first be adopted by key OEMs including HONOR and Vivo, with the first device expected to be announced by the end of November 2023.

“Intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to the Snapdragon 7-Series,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice-president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies.

“By working closely with our OEM partners, we’re able to help make the next generation of in-demand features, such as enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities, more widely accessible to consumers.”