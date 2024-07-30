Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon mobile platform

In a move to make 5G communications accessible to billions of smartphone users worldwide, wireless technology and connectivity solutions firm Qualcomm Technologies has announced the launch of the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

This platform is described by the technology company as showing its commitment “to engineering human progress”, supporting and leading the global transition from 4G to 5G to empower communities and industries alike.

Qualcomm predicts that Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will redefine an entry-level mobile experience, with “must-have” user features such as Gigabit 5G connectivity, power efficiency for all-day battery life and “excellent” camera capabilities.

In terms of technology enhancements, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is said to offer feature-rich functionality and robust CPU performance for seamless multitasking and productivity, dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences such as smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.

Based on GSMA 2023 smartphone connection data, and isolating it to the targeted regions for Snapdragon 4-series Mobile Platforms, Qualcomm said the new mobile platform will make 5G accessible to 2.8 billion smartphone users, offering 1 Gbps peak download speeds. This is “seven times faster than the LTE platforms typically available in the same price tier”, compared with LTE Cat-4 peak download speeds.

Looking at core connectivity on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi on the new platform is offered through the Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System packs series-first 3GPP Release 16 5G technology, which equates to “better power efficiency, unparalleled speed and reliable coverage”. The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 functionality solution is claimed to deliver fast, strong Wi-Fi connectivity for gaming, streaming and other intensive applications.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice-president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with reliability, offering strong performance with all-day battery life and widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”

In terms of commercial development, Qualcomm confirmed that Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will be initially adopted by “key OEMs”, including Xiaomi and its other brands, with the first commercial device expected to be announced before the end of the year.

Remarking upon the potential opportunity for his company’s products with the new platform, Muralikrishnan B, president at Xiaomi India, said: “We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users.

“Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”