Qualcomm looks to gain 5G Advanced edge with Snapdragon platform

Looking to fuel the connected intelligent edge and enable the next generation of connectivity experiences across a wide range of industries, Qualcomm Technologies has launched the Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G Modem-RF Systems, a sixth generation modem-to-antenna mobile architecture and software suite that is said to be the first its type ready to support the 5G Advanced phase of mobile communications.

The technology is said to include features that “will push the boundaries” of connectivity including coverage, latency, power efficiency and mobility. Snapdragon X75 technologies and innovations empower OEMs to create next-generation experiences across segments including smartphones, mobile broadband, automotive, compute, industrial IoT, fixed wireless access and 5G private networks.

Snapdragon X75 is said to be the first Modem-RF System with a dedicated hardware tensor accelerator, Qualcomm 5G AI Processor Gen 2, enabling over 2.5 times better AI performance compared with Gen 1. It will introduce Qualcomm 5G AI Suite Gen 2 with new AI-powered optimisations to achieve better speeds, coverage, mobility, link robustness and location accuracy.

The Qualcomm 5G AI Suite features AI-based capabilities such as what is claimed to be world’s first sensor-assisted mmWave beam management and AI-enhanced GNSS Location Gen 2 – technologies designed to optimise uniquely Snapdragon X75 for superior 5G performance.

Powered by a new modem-to-antenna upgradeable architecture, Snapdragon X75 is described as purpose-built for scalability and enables “unmatched” 5G performance through the world’s first 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave, 5x downlink carrier aggregation and FDD uplink MIMO for sub-6 GHz bands, which Qualcomm insists will allow for unparalleled spectrum aggregation and capacity. The Qualcomm Advanced Modem-RF Software Suite is built to further improve sustained performance, across user scenarios including elevators, subway trains, airports, parking garages and mobile gaming sessions

Durga Malladi, senior vice-president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Snapdragon X75 Modem-RF System demonstrates the full breadth of our global 5G leadership, with innovations such as hardware accelerated AI and the support for upcoming 5G Advanced capabilities, which unlock a whole new level of 5G performance and a new phase in cellular communications.”

Snapdragon X75 is currently sampling, with commercial devices expected to launch by the second half of 2023. In addition to the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System, Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System – a 5G modem-to-antenna solution optimised for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications, supporting multi-gigabit download and upload experiences.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1Team will look to create innovative and disruptive experiences.Using the Snapdragon platform to create unique fan experiences, both in-person and digitally, the leading racing team will also explore opportunities to leverage Snapdragon and other Qualcomm technologies to accelerate its digital transformation and create a “world-leading” smart space at the team’s campus in the UK.

The Snapdragon logo features on the team’s 2023 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance, which has recently been unveiled at the Silverstone racing circuit in the UK.

“Snapdragon delivers premium experiences, and our partners are best in class. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the leading tech-forward team in F1, making them the ideal partner of choice for the Snapdragon brand,” said Don McGuire, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at Qualcomm Technologies. “Together, we are committed to reimagining the fan experience by bringing Snapdragon to fans around the world.”

Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, added: “Innovation is core to our business. It is just as important in connecting with our fans, and building the workplace of the future, as it is in the design and creation of our race cars. With the Snapdragon brand, we have the perfect partner to innovate and transform. We look forward to creating unique and bold solutions as we push ahead in these areas.”