Interview: Walmart’s David Glick discusses technology scale

Retailer Walmart has a 25,000-strong IT team and it is big on technology. Enterprise business services is effectively the IT department at the retail giant. Headed by senior vice-president David Glick, the department’s role is to support employees – or, to use Walmart terminology, “associates”.

“When you turn on your laptop, that’s part of enterprise business services,” says Glick. “When we close the books every quarter, that’s part of enterprise business services.”

The department also runs payroll. “We are involved with our associates’ lives on a daily basis. We lead all the technology that takes care of our associates,” he says.

Glick began his career 25 years ago at Amazon, where he was involved in infrastructure and setting up fulfilment centres. Looking back on this, he says: “It’s funny, nobody wanted to set up fulfilment centres, because supply chains weren’t cool 25 years ago.”

As Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the public cloud started to emerge, he moved into software. “At that time, I got the opportunity to move from infrastructure to software, and the boss who hired me said, ‘I have lots of people who can write code. What I need is people who can get things done’. That’s always stuck with me.

“I made the transition into automating systems at Amazon, to order inventory and do things like set prices.” In Glick’s experience, this not only works in operations, but it also works in enterprise business services.

When asked how Walmart competes for tech talent with the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, Glick says: “For people who love technology, love operations in the physical world, and love taking care of customers, you can’t beat Walmart. We’re the biggest retailer and we are big in tech. Walmart is like one of the biggest tech firms – our technology is used by millions of associates every day.”

For lower-level positions, Glick uses recruiters who trawl LinkedIn and do searches. For more senior hires, he looks at his network. “That can be people you’ve worked with in the past or people who have been referred to you. I’ve met many amazing people and built a great network,” he says.