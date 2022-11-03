Retail’s robotics reboot

It felt apt for retail warehouse robotics to be on prominent display at Manhattan Associates’ Exchange 2022 event in Berlin from 10 to 12 October.

Packing, sorting and collaborating robotics machines were working away in the foyer of the Kosmos conference centre, displaying their capability to the hundreds of retail delegates wandering around the site. Their presence was a timely reminder of a big trend in retail warehousing.

Less than one week before, Walmart had announced “a step forward” in its technology investments and the evolution of its supply chain by acquiring robotics automation company, Alert Innovation.

Following significant tech-led investment in regional distribution centres and fulfilment sites over the past few years, the US grocer and marketplace agreed to acquire Alert to support its already significant expertise in that space.

Alert develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfilment in retail supply chains. The acquisition comes after the two businesses spent the past six years working together to customise technology for Walmart’s market fulfilment centres (MFC).

The MFC network Walmart has developed – making its stores technology fit for online fulfilment of orders – will now be strengthened, according to the retailer. Such investment is good for the customer proposition and more efficient for the staff tasked with serving online shoppers from stores, the company said.

David Guggina, senior vice-president of innovation and automation at Walmart US, says the first MFC using bot technology from Alert was piloted in 2019.

“The bot technology is notable within the industry, due to its fully autonomous bots that store, retrieve and dispense orders by moving horizontally, laterally and vertically across three temperature zones without any lifts or conveyors,” he explains. “This provides fewer space constraints inside the MFC and eliminates the need to pause the entire system for bot maintenance.”

Guggina suggests the arrival of the Alert team will enhance the existing Walmart robotics and engineering departments, and he promises Walmart will continue to modernise its supply chain operations through further investments in robotics and automation in both stores and the wider distribution network.

Amazon shaking things up again The technology on display in Berlin, representing some of the systems that align with Manhattan’s ever-evolving suite of warehouse management technology, was from Locus and Exotec. Zebra Technologies – which has its own robot technology after acquiring Fetch Robotics last year, but did not display it in Berlin – also had a presence in the Kosmos hall. These businesses’ existence in the industrial robotics market is partly a result of the first wave of retailer robotics consolidation, which started in 2012 when Amazon acquired Kiva Systems for a deal worth around $775m. Other companies that used Kiva robotics in their warehouses at the time were soon faced with working with a newly created Amazon Robotics division or seeking tech expertise elsewhere, with the latter becoming the more favoured option. That created fertile ground for new robotics companies looking to fill the gap Kiva left behind. These startups wanted to help the wider retail industry become more efficient in the supply chain and a plethora of businesses cropped up across the globe. Eddie Capel, CEO of Manhattan, says of the robotics advancement in recent years: “There’s terrific innovation in academia and industry, and a blend of both. We’re agnostic to them all. There is a best fit case for each type of robot in the warehouse and a blend of a number of them in a distribution centre is not uncommon.” Locus, in fact, was founded specifically in answer to the Amazon-Kiva situation by a Kiva-using distribution centre owner. It uses a fleet of robots integrated into current warehouse management systems to provide robotic platforms to carry picked items to a conveyor or to the packing station. Locus says this reduces human walking distances and improves overall picking efficiencies. Exotec, meanwhile, runs the Skypod order picking system which includes robots that can climb racks up to 12 metres in height and retrieve products autonomously, before delivering totes to human-staffed or automatic picking stations. Its technology is used by companies such as Gap, Fast Retailing-owned Uniqlo, and Decathlon. It was rewarded with the Manhattan Associates Partner Innovation Award 2022 during the event in Berlin, elevating its status yet further within the supply chain community and showing how the robotics field is increasingly important for retailers. The prominence of the retailer-focused robotics at Exchange comes during a time when major retailers are acquiring robotics firms again. Walmart’s Alert deal came just a month after Amazon went on another shopping spree, this time in Europe. In September, it announced it was acquiring Belgian company Cloostermans, a textile machinery business which has been around for a century and has been supplying Amazon with robotic logistics devices since 2019 after branching out into modern mechatronics. Amazon said at the time of the deal that Cloostermans would help it “deploy new solutions more quickly at our sites to improve the working conditions of our employees and help reduce our waste”. One year before, fashion retailer American Eagle in the US, paid $350m for Quiet Logistics, which operated a network robotic-led distribution centres in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis, and Jacksonville. Retailers are clearly identifying benefits in taking ownership of the latest robotics technology around.