Cellcom, Parallel Wireless pilot independent 5G network in Israel

Almost three months after the leading Israeli telco first revealed it would establish a cloud-based standalone (SA) 5G network, Cellcom has announced the launch of what it calls a first-of-a-kind pilot, which will demonstrate the deployment of autonomous 5G SA core sites in its domestic market.

Working with Open RAN software provider Parallel Wireless, Cellcom has embarked in conducting experiments that will test innovative Open RAN 5G technology. The ultimate aim for Cellcom is to provide an open network architecture, giving the company more flexibility in cellular network deployments while also providing smoother upgrades in the future.

The pilot will be based on 5G SA technology, with an end-to-end Open RAN solution that will include demonstrations of RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) capabilities – a smart management layer used for control and advanced performance optimisation.

The telco firmly believes that 5G SA is the fundamental core to the establishment of an independent network core for the next-generation comms. It adds that its 5G SA solution could assist in integrating and embedding internet of things (IoT) solutions in transportation, medical, agriculture and other industries, alongside creating communication solutions tailored to the needs of any organisation.

“Cellcom continues to invest significant resources and efforts to lead the fifth-generation revolution, whether by establishing suitable infrastructure, widespread deployment of sites throughout the country, exploring advanced technologies in the communications field in general and cellular in particular, and adapting them to market needs,” said Cellcom CEO Daniel Sapir commenting on the partnership. “We will continue to work to bring innovative and leading solutions for the benefit of our customers.”

Parallel Wireless president and COO Baruch Navon added: “Parallel Wireless is proud to partner with Cellcom and showcase how our innovative 5G stand-alone agile Open RAN software can disrupt the wireless network landscape not only in Israel, but worldwide.

“Our pioneering solution is expected to deliver improved agility, flexibility, resilience and performance. The pilot, scheduled to conclude by the end of 2023, will incorporate advanced applications to improve network performance and efficiency, with the intention of bringing 5G SA to the benefit of the users.”