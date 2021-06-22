Nokia, DISH, AWS to launch first 5G SA core network on public cloud

Just after announcing the launch of what it says is the first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network in the US, DISH Network Corporation is deploying Nokia technology on Amazon Web Services for its 5G standalone (SA) core.

DISH has previously announced agreements with both companies, and the new move marks the world’s first deployment of 5G in the public cloud, supporting DISH’s Open RAN-based 5G network with high-level scale, performance and security.

The open, cloud-native 5G network is said to have been built from the ground up. Its edge network infrastructure foundation is designed to power devices, software and solutions to help customers tap into what are seen as the added connectivity and business opportunities made possible by combining 5G and edge computing.

DISH has also committed to creating private 5G wireless network systems, software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) and multi-access edge cloud (MEC) platforms.

Nokia is deploying 5G SA core on AWS to enable automation that it says is required to meet evolving customer needs, enabling DISH to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks at end-customer premises. Nokia says 5G SA core on AWS allows DISH to offer the responsiveness, flexibility and efficiency to create innovative services for its customers, while using automation for ongoing operations and unlocking capabilities such as network slicing.

The comms tech company is also providing voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management and NetGuard network security, as well as end-to-end security services for DISH. It says these will give DISH the speed, flexibility and intelligence to deliver new, 5G-era services while cost-effectively managing its network with near zero-touch automation and adherence to service level agreements compliant to DISH service-based architecture.

“Running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimise our network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers,” said Marc Rouanne, chief network officer at DISH. “This collaboration is an important step forward on our mission to deploy the US’s first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G network.”

Dave Brown, vice-president, Amazon EC2 at AWS, added: “DISH’s cloud-native 5G network is a prime example of how new carriers can revolutionise wireless

connectivity in the 5G era. DISH is continuing to put innovation first with an eye on customer experience via this standalone core deployment on AWS with Nokia.”

Raghav Sahgal, president, cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and DISH leveraging our cloud-native core to bring innovative 5G capabilities to enterprises and consumers. This collaboration places AWS and DISH at the forefront of the industry, delivering key 5G benefits such as agility and scalability to their customers over Nokia’s proven distributed core architecture.”