Nokia deploys AI services to cut complexity of network support and maintenance

As 5G infrastructure deployment picks up pace, Nokia has unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven support services.

Nokia said the appetite for 5G and the services it supports was clear, quoting research from Omdia that showed 5G adoption growing at three times the rate of 4G LTE and the number of connections expected to reach 619 million globally by the end of 2021. Yet communications service providers (CSPs) are challenged with navigating that complexity to deliver the highest customer experience in the most cost-effective and efficient way.

“The way a customer wants to be served is changing in a dramatic and permanent manner,” said Vele Galovski, vice-president, support and field services research at the Technology & Services Industry Association. “A substantial number prefer a digital customer experience with self-service capabilities. As an example, millennials are more comfortable with, and prefer using, chat, text chat, YouTube and self-service compared to previous generations by double digits.

“These changes will create urgency for technology companies to develop a seamless omnichannel experience. Support organisations will not only have to continue delivering services through phone and email, but they will also need to deliver a superior personalised customer experience across multiple digital channels.”

Claimed to be designed to meet the demands of the complex 5G networks of CSPs, Nokia’s suite of digital services is designed to allow engineers to maintain networks wherever they are, while enabling service providers to remain focused on a superior end-user experience.

It makes use of features from the Nokia Digital Assistant, such as live network information, AI-based workflow optimisation and mobile advanced learning in order to reduce the time and effort of network maintenance, while ensuring engineers are equipped with the latest network information and skills wherever they are located.

Nokia Digital Assistant advanced features include live network information on top of 19 data sources introduced in 2020, which allows engineers to access technical information and see what is happening in the networks. AI-based workflow optimisation is designed to simplify software maintenance and reduce resolution time. Instant spare availability uses automation across the supply chain to speed up hardware maintenance and replacements.

In addition, the tech firm said its Nokia Learn can use a mobile advanced learning methodology to provide engineers with interactive product and technology training and a learning environment that seamlessly integrates in their flow of work.

Nokia said such advanced capabilities can allow network maintenance teams to access all the network intelligence they need, while driving new efficiencies and reducing the time and effort required to keep those networks up and running.

“We are proud to leverage our extensive knowledge of 5G networks, AI and machine learning to deliver new efficiencies in network operations and maintenance,” said Deepak Harie, head of technical support services at Nokia. “In doing this, we can provide our CSP customers faster responses to network issues, and a more digital and personalised support experience.”