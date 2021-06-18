Telenor, Telia tap Nokia for 5G joint network roll-out in Denmark

Denmark’s Telenor and Telia have called on Nokia to deliver essential technology to accelerate the delivery of 5G services via their joint TTN network across the country following the availability of 3.5GHz spectrum.

TTN is Denmark’s largest mobile network with more than 4,300 sites. The merger of the two networks began in 2012 with both companies each owning 50% of the network.

Nokia’s work with the network includes the TTN 5G pilot in Denmark which was the first network to simultaneously support 2G-5G sharing. The comms tech firm is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN and will support the modernisation of the shared network, aiming to ensure that TTN’s three million customers have the best connectivity experiences through enhanced services with premium 5G speeds to customers.

The move builds on Nokia’s longstanding partnership with TTN as lead supplier of 5G RAN Radio and Nokia says the availability of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band will offer 5G speeds to customers.

The deal will see Nokia continue its partnership with both companies and the operation of the joint network. Nokia, together with Telenor and Telia, was the first to test 5G in Denmark and among the first to activate 5G on a shared network.

In the new roll-out, the modernisation will focus initially on Denmark’s four largest cities before expanding to cover most Danish customers during 2022. It will see Nokia provide its ReefShark SoC (system on chip)-based AirScale 5G RAN portfolio including 5G Massive MIMO antennas to deliver what it says will be ultra-fast, low-latency and high-capacity mobile broadband services to TTN’s consumer and enterprise customers.

“The 5G network supports the increasing need for data and advanced communication solutions in Denmark,” said Thomas Kjærsgaard, CEO of Telia Denmark. “With the modernisation of the network, we are making a significant investment in, and upgrade of, the vital Danish telecoms infrastructure. A strong network is the foundation for our continued work to support the digitisation of Denmark, the development of our economy, innovation, and sustainable solutions for the future.”

Lars Thomsen, CEO of Telenor Denmark, added: “As with everything else we do, our roll-out is based on how we create the most real value for our customers. With our nationwide network roll-out, Danes will experience higher speeds and better coverage in both urban and peri-urban areas. The 5G upgrades will mean twice the speeds in densely populated areas and significant improvements across the country.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said: “Nokia has a longstanding and collaborative partnership with TTN – Telenor and Telia’s joint venture. Together, we have delivered many technology ‘firsts’, which highlights our shared commitment to providing word-class connectivity. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Telenor and Telia and support their ambition to promote digitisation in Danish society and deliver new exciting solutions to its consumer, enterprise and Industry 4.0 customers.”