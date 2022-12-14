How India is moving towards net zero

As the world’s third largest greenhouse gas producer and a global node for technology innovation, India has been encouraging firms operating in the country to reduce their carbon footprint for some time now.

Homegrown companies Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and others have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint as early as 2030 while multinational firms like Cisco and SAP have doubled down on sustainability initiatives in the country.

Take Cisco’s Bangalore campus, for example. The entire campus is powered primarily by renewable sources, and the company has gone from using 2% renewable energy in 2015 to 66% in 2021.

Anand Patil, senior director for systems engineering at Cisco in India and the South Asia region, said addressing climate change is a long-term strategic priority for the company.

“It is not just a risk to be managed but also as an opportunity to assist the global transition to a low-carbon future,” he said, noting that Cisco recycles and reuses 99.9% of products that are returned to it free of charge.

“Most importantly, we are also continuously working on improving the energy efficiency of our products, saving energy, and reducing carbon emissions for our customers and us,” he added.

SAP, meanwhile, aims to be carbon neutral across its operations in India by 2023. It has also partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute to help India achieve sustainability in key industries, service delivery and government.

Forrester recently analysed the environmental sustainability strategies of 50 large organisations in Asia-Pacific (APAC), including nine large Indian firms across manufacturing, financial services and retail.

Of those, six have named a sustainability lead, which is on par with the regional average, though Indian firms lag behind their regional peers when it comes to committing to direct and indirect emissions reduction targets and a date to be carbon neutral or net zero.

IT services firms, however, are taking the lead. Both Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant, for instance, have pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030 via a combination of emissions reductions and carbon offsets.

More work to be done Ensuring datacentres are sustainable is critical for organisations in India to achieve their carbon emissions targets. “Datacentres are critical to the future of India and have always been looked down upon due to their excessive energy consumption and increasing carbon emissions,” said Keshav Kumar, general manager of datacentre presales at Rahi, a global systems integrator. Citing research from JLL, a commercial real estate services company, Kumar said India’s datacentre capacity could double from 499MW in 2021 to 1GW by 2023, potentially enlarging India’s carbon footprint if datacentres are not managed efficiently. Michael Barnes, vice-president and research director at Forrester, noted the role that IT functions play in helping organisations reduce their datacentre carbon emissions. “Optimising IT infrastructure and operations presents massive opportunities – this includes accelerating migration to cloud and optimising consumption with active hardware and software management.” To Ashish Agrawal, managing director of Nagarro, a technology service provider, the sustainability of IT infrastructure has been ignored for too long as IT services is traditionally not seen as a heavy-emissions industry. “But every text, video stream, and virtual meeting has a carbon impact and creating awareness around the choices we make is important,” he added. For datacentre operators, those choices centre around energy and water, both of which are required to run datacentres and provide suitable internal conditions like temperature and humidity. “Running closed water systems for cooling in datacentres and powering them with renewable energy must be the default as we move into a more digital future,” Agrawal said. Agrawal also pointed out an oft-forgotten area of carbon impact – laptops. “As the world becomes more affluent, everyone wants a new laptop without regard for what that entails and what happens to their old devices,” he said. “Radical transformations are required at the policy level and at the consumer level to encourage repairability and recyclability in laptops.”