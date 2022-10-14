Nokia deploys 5G private wireless for cycling World Championships

The French Cycling Federation is to deploy a Nokia-based 5G private wireless network to enhance the customer stadium and media experience during the 2022 Tissot UCI Track World Championships.

Working with industry partners – including Airbus, Aviwest, Bouygues E&S, Bouygues IT, Eurovison, Intel, Kinomap, Orange Events, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Tissot, UCI, UCPA, Velopolis, VoGo and XD Motion – Nokia has deployed a 5G modular private wireless (MPW) network at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome.

During the five-day event, an enhanced viewing and entertainment experience will be offered to fans, athletes, organisers and broadcasters, in cooperation with UCI and Eurovision Sport for TV production.

Nokia is using both 5G mmWave and 5G cmWave to show how they deliver extreme capacity, ultra-low latency and ultra-high throughput to meet the diverse demands of the stakeholders – spectators, sponsors and media – at the event.

Beyond the immersive experience, private wireless networks will also support video and data-sharing to improve situational awareness in the stadium for security and safety teams.

Live video streams of races will be shown on a large screen, and visitors can tailor their view of the action using 60° robotic cameras operated remotely in real-time. Using 5G smartphones, tablets and headsets, they can access multiscreen views and race statistics in augmented reality, as well as hear the sounds of the track, the atmosphere in the stadium or audio commentary in the language of their choice.

“Leveraging Nokia 5G private wireless network, we see how the technology can elevate the experience for the thousands of bandwidth-hungry spectators at race events like this one,” said Michel Callot, president of the French Cycling Federation. “The French Cycling Federation is enthusiastic about exploiting all the new service opportunities that 5G will bring us, both for spectators, athletes and organisers.”

Nokia said it will also aim to show how 5G private wireless networks support other stakeholders, such as media photographers, who will be able to upload images with 5G Stadium Lab. Furthermore, the company said it will continue its work with industry partners to develop Industry 4.0 use cases for future sporting events.

“We are pleased to showcase private wireless connectivity at the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World Championship event in France and show the potential for future global events in the city,” said Stéphane Haulbert, head of partners in Europe at Nokia.

“The work we are doing with industry partners under the 5G Stadium Lab allows us to develop and test in-demand use cases for services such as security, leveraging AI and machine learning capabilities to enable, for example, automated monitoring of multiple video and sensor data feeds and alerts. Private wireless puts the network owner in control, allowing them to support the distinct needs of a variety of stakeholders and services.”