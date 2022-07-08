Olympique de Marseille scores with Orange 5G

Marseilles, May 2022. The final minutes of the final game of a long, hard season commence in a stadium for which the phrase “cauldron of emotion” is no understatement. A win against a conspicuously uninterested RC Strasbourg will give home team l’Olympique de Marseille (L’OM) a highly coveted and even more highly lucrative place in next year’s Champion’s League, but that depends on rivals Monaco not winning their game 900km away in Lens, and L’OM overturning a four-goal deficit on goal difference.

L’OM lead 2-0, but it is currently 2-1 to the Monégasques, who if all stays the same will be eyeing up potential trips to Anfield, the Santiago Bernabéu, Camp Nou or San Siro in the autumn, leaving L’OM with the unwanted Thursday schedule of the Europa League.

What options exist for (then) L’OM coach Jorge Sampaoli? Does he change his team’s 3-2-4-1 formation and gamble on racking up the goals in the hope of a home goal in Lens? Who could he choose, how would they play? What is their pedigree? So many questions, so much information to consider for the coach, and also for spectators.

And yet for a select number watching at the Stade Orange Vélodrome, all this data and more was available at the touch of a button on a 5G smartphone, transposed, somewhat inconspicuously, upon a TV feed of the game for those using a dedicated app developed and being trialled by the stadium’s sponsor.

Indeed, the football app formed part of a demonstration by Orange as to the power and increasing importance and relevance of 5G networks and the use cases that the next-generation mobile infrastructure can support, both in terms of application for consumers but also for enterprises.

Orange’s relationship with L’OM really began in earnest in the 4G days of June 2016 as part of a grand strategy to create a connected stadium, recalls Guillaume Chabas, head of innovation and partnership at Orange Business Services and head of the 5G Lab at Orange Vélodrome. “The main difference between today and then is that we are leveraging everything in real time off the stadium on innovation, but the first step was to create something with the wireless connection and create some [applications] inside the stadium – how we can purpose new usage, like on the seats, food and beverage command?

“And for this kind of use case, we used Wi-Fi technology. We brought everything for 4G and Wi-Fi or to upgrade the network capacity because 4G on its own was not enough.”

Connected stadiums Looking back to 2016 from today, needing Wi-Fi in such applications seems odd, but it’s worth remembering just how nascent the whole field of connected stadiums was at the time. Yet L’OM, with a brand-new stadium up and running for the 2016 Euros football tournament, was an innovator and a club with strong ambitions in communications and the whole – now commonplace – concept of improving fan experiences. It was also transformational for the club, says Chabas, and involved creating two different applications. “There is a huge difference between 2016 and 2022,” he says. “The stadium [when being built] was not [yet] part of L’OM and the main reason we had two applications – we had the L’OM application and we had the Velodrome stadium app – because at the time, there were two companies. One needed the stadium for sports and football, but also for concerts like we have today. So the deployment was not [exclusively] focused on sports. “But we changed this in 2019 because the club brought in the non-sports company. The L’OM Club was more like the Airbnb model on each weekend and today it’s a 365-day operation, so they can leverage everything. They can add some projects with us in the long term when we deploy technology. It’s not just that we can use it during the weekend for the soccer game, but more about we can leverage it on the corporate side with hospitality during the week. And they can respond to new technology or we can create new experiences. That’s the main difference since the beginning of the contract – it’s a one-to-one purpose now.” Chabas began working on the project from the very beginning, designing all the architectures on the technical front end of the contract. This was not a simple task given the nature of the sports stadium, but work evolved so that in 2019 it was possible to add innovation in sponsoring events such as cinema, using the stadium with a giant screen to see a movie.

After opening next-generation mobile laboratory in Antwerp, inviting companies to discover, test and develop innovative use cases on standalone network technology, telco signs up La Grand Poste to create 5G Lab in Liège. At the stadium, Orange is currently focusing on developing a number of key use cases. Robot Player is a modular and multifunctional telepresence robot adapted to the needs of each sector of activity, such as healthcare, education, home care and the industrial sector. Guests located on the Terrace – the VIP section of the Velodrome – pilot a 5G robot located in the players' corridor towards the edge of the pitch and can exchange visually and audibly with the players and be close to them during training. Using the commercial 3.5GHz 5G network, features include reactive piloting with 5G, better image quality and therefore better telepresence experience. Orange also provides support for the integration of 5G natively in the robot. Take a Smile showcases the ability to share content inside and outside the stadium, thanks to the technology inside the venue. The scenario that was showcased was a professional photographer placed at the edge of the pitch taking photos of the spectators, which are displayed in real time on the two giant screens in the stadium and on the screen on the Terrace. This use case utilises the experimental 26GHz section of the 5G network using 5G Sony Alpha 1 + Xperia Pro devices. It showcases the very low latency properties of high-band 5G, and is an end-to-end media solution that is said to have particular relevance for pro photographers interested in specific network access for media. The aim is to make the process of sending photographs outside the stadium – to news agencies and the like – much faster and much simpler than it is today. La Vitre is a large digital "window" that is always on and open, enabling people to connect remotely, supplied by startup La Vitre. At the Velodrome, the product/service ran by using one of the giant screens located at the Terrace booth and another located in the corridor linking the pitch to the changing rooms, so that people were able to interact in real time with the players as they went to and from the match, showcasing its unique properties.