Community Fibre scales up gigabit offerings for London businesses

London broadband provider Community Fibre has introduced a new business package range to help the capital’s businesses get back on track as lockdown ends.

Community Fibre will provide 100% full-fibre broadband with gigabit-capability, delivered straight into the business premises using only fibre-optic cables, and the company guarantees connections with 99.99% uptime reliability without needing a phone line.

The business package range is available at a fixed price in the 18 London boroughs served by the provider – Brent, Camden, City of London, Croydon, Ealing, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Lambeth, Lewisham, Newham, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth and Westminster.

The packages range from £63/month with 150Mbps (Ultrafast package) to £475/month with 10Gbps (10 Gigafast package). All packages will be available with a 36-month contract and will provide symmetrical upload and download speeds, enabling customers to upload to the cloud, download large files and stream HD video for conferencing at what the ISP says will be quick speed and without interruption.

Community Fibre is also launching new service-level agreement (SLA) features for business customers, who will be offered: a customer service package including a 4G dongle to keep businesses online in case of broadband failure; a money-back guarantee providing one week of credit to clients if the broadband service is not resolved in the first 24 business hours; prioritised business support from a dedicated customer services team; and a personalised service with a named account manager for each client.

To further develop Community Fibre’s business proposition, the initiative is being spearheaded by the appointment of Caroline Quirke as the company’s new head of business and wholesale. Quirke brings extensive market and sector experience, having previously held sales leadership positions at BT, Openreach, Vodafone and NTT, to drive growth to Community Fibre’s business and wholesale division.

Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby said that when Covid-19 hit, research revealed that more than two-fifths of SMEs said inadequate broadband had cost their business money and 86% said a broadband connection was critical to operate successfully. The majority (62%) also saw the need for better bandwidth connection to facilitate the increase in cloud-based apps and video-conferencing tools.

“Our new business proposition, headed by Caroline Quirke, will help London businesses address these challenges, transfer smoothly back to the office and boost efficiency after lockdown,” said Oxby. “We are delighted to have Caroline onboard, as her expert knowledge of the industry will support our goal to help London businesses with better connectivity.”

Community Fibre is already supporting a number of London SMEs with its full-fibre network, including AsymmetricA, a creative studio dedicated to visualising architecture. Its founder, Deyan Minchev, said: “As a creative studio delivering high-definition videos and visualisations, we needed a broadband provider that could offer us high speed upload and download, so we could send large files quickly.

“Community Fibre does just that and at a reasonable price. The service is fast, reliable and consistent and enables us to do our work more efficiently. It’s the broadband service we knew we needed but no one else in London delivered.”