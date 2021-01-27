How Nottinghamshire County Council saved loads of money on SAP

Nottinghamshire County Council has extended its third-party SAP support contract with Rimini Street as it continues to manage the cost of its ERP Core Components (ECC) system.

The council’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which went live in November 2011, provides support for back-office functions such as payroll and accounts receivable.

Describing the journey to swapping SAP maintenance and support for a third party, Sarah Stevenson, group manager of the business services centre at Nottinghamshire County Council, says austerity measures meant it needed to identify areas where it could reduce costs.

“We have had to look to deliver savings, and started with the low-hanging fruit,” she says. “We were looking to deliver savings and came across big-ticket items, support and maintenance. Our journey with third-party support began in 2015.”

At that time, says Stevenson, the organisation had not reached a high enough level of maturity in terms of knowledge to support ECC across the council, so it continued with its implementation partner, CGI, and a direct relationship with SAP.

By 2017, Stevenson and the team at Nottinghamshire County Council were confident enough in their own SAP capabilities to make it feasible to move off the SAP maintenance and support contract. The council revisited the option of third-party support. Patching the SAP system was costing £100,000 per year.

“I had a savings target,” says Stevenson. “We have our own centre of excellence for first-line support, and when looking at capabilities and savings, third-party support was the right thing to do. It has enabled us to deliver the savings we required,” she says.

Rimini Street was invited to tender for the SAP support contract. The council wanted to retain CGI for second-line support and was keen that Rimini Street and CGI would be able to work together effectively to fix any issues that may arise in Nottinghamshire County Council’s SAP ECC and Business Objects systems. The council subsequently signed a two-year contract with Rimini Street, which has now been renewed.