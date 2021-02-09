CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Audi fine-tunes its digital performance to boost online car sales
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the digital chief at Audi UK discusses how the carmaker is tackling the slump in new car sales. One of the largest global malware botnets has been taken down, but how much of a blow will it be for cyber criminals? And we hear how one county council made huge savings on its SAP installation. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Executive interview: Antony Roberts, Audi
The head of digital at Audi UK discusses how the luxury car company has revamped its online presence as it shifts gear to drive online sales
-
End of Emotet: A blow to cyber crime, but don’t drop your guard
The takedown of Emotet is a huge event with repercussions that will reverberate across the cyber criminal world, but unfortunately that’s not to say there will be much of a long-term impact
-
How Nottinghamshire County Council saved loads of money on SAP
The council was paying £100,000 a year just to keep ECC patches up to date and needed to find savings to support frontline services