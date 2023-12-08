SAP strategy: Why customers need an innovation plan

At the UK and Ireland SAP User Group’s (UKISUG) annual Connect conference in Birmingham last month, SAP tried to rebuild trust after the furore over its Rise strategy.

SAP recently changed its plans regarding how its S/4Hana ERP customers receive new functionality. Such updates were previously included as part of the company’s annual software maintenance fee, whereby customers would receive bug fixes and additional functionality that had been developed for the product.

However, in a prepared speech for the company’s second-quarter filing, SAP CEO Christian Klein revealed changes in how the company would deliver innovation going forward. Essentially, new innovations like generative AI and sustainability now appear to be restricted to those customers who run SAP Rise, the company’s cloud version of S/4Hana.

“SAP’s newest innovations and capabilities will only be delivered in SAP public cloud and SAP private cloud using Rise with SAP as the enabler. This is how we will deliver these innovations with speed, agility, quality and efficiency,” said Klein.

The company’s new UK and Ireland head, Ryan Poggi, spoke to Connect 2023 delegates about the “elephant in the room”, concerning SAP’s cloud-first innovation strategy. In effect, SAP needs to ensure that its customers who are not on Rise are not being left behind.

Speaking to Computer Weekly during the Connect 2023 conference, Paul Cooper, chair of UKISUG, discussed viewing SAP’s change in strategy through an investor’s lens. He said it shows SAP’s intentions to move its customers to recurring software subscription licensing, a model pioneered by rivals like Salesfoce.

However, Cooper said this view had to be contrasted against the power of SAP’s customers, who are passionate about SAP. At the user group event, customers were networking and collaborating and sharing their experiences of SAP deployment. “Perhaps SAP needs to bring an investor to see this,” he added.