How Rimini Street is growing its footprint in ASEAN

When Rimini Street set foot in Southeast Asia in 2019, the market was rife with organisations that were mulling over software maintenance options for their SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

At the time, SAP had not announced it would extend support for its previous-generation Enterprise Core Components (ECC) 6 ERP software until the end of 2027, followed by optional extended maintenance until the end of 2030.

Companies that were on SAP ECC 6 were deciding if they wanted to continue using their systems, or migrate to newer S/4 Hana. For many, the decision was not easy as either option came with pros and cons.

Today, even with extended maintenance from SAP for ECC 6, there are still some who view ERP as backend systems that keep the business humming and see no reason to upgrade.

“These systems don’t touch the customer and they sit at the backend to keep the lights on,” said Andrew Seow, regional general manager for ASEAN and Greater China at Rimini Street, a third-party software maintenance provider. “Do they want to spend 90% of their costs to keep the lights on, or try to reduce it to 50% and use the savings for innovation?”

Even for those planning to upgrade their ERP systems, Seow said they may still want to get out of their maintenance contracts and call for new proposals to get better pricing.

In Southeast Asia, there are enough of such companies, including Malaysian carmaker Proton and Filipino port operator ICTSI, to fuel Rimini Street’s growth in the region.