Green Cargo extends Rimini contract to keep legacy SAP backend running

Swedish state-owned rail logistics operator Green Cargo has extended its SAP third-party support and maintenance contract with Rimini Street.

The company decided to maintain its existing core mainframe and SAP systems as the systems of record on which it plans to build new applications to support digital transformation.

The IT strategy involves evolving the core infrastructure, and providing an evolutionary path to minimise disruption and reduce risk.

Rather than treat the mainframe or SAP system as end-of-life, CIO Ingo Paas convinced the board that the real focus of IT needed to be on investing in systems that would help to improve the business. “We had to get control of the mainframe and SAP system, invest these core systems and stop discussing replacing them,” he said.

Paas’s IT strategy involves continued investment in these systems, and keeping them alive so that they can provide data to new applications the business requires. “I take care of the risk and focus on the data in the applications,” he said.

The strategy focuses on how to keep the legacy IT running in a way that means the mainframe and SAP systems can support the company in the future. This has meant that Green Cargo needed to rebuild business processes and develop an approach that could integrate the mainframe and SAP better. “We cannot run the mainframe and SAP systems in isolation,” said Paas. “Having an ecosystem is key.”

The approach he has taken means that real-time data is held in the mainframe and used to trigger automation in the company’s multi-cloud Azure, Google Cloud and AWS environments.