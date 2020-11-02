Cambridge Broadband Networks enhances fixed wireless access offer

After a restructuring process earlier this year and pushing forward to lead the next generation of fixed wireless access (FWA), Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) is joining forces with new partners to work on the continued development of its existing products and the evolution of next-generation systems.

Since its inception in 2000, CBNG claims to have “revolutionised” the use of microwave and millimetre-wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks in the wide area. The company’s proprietary technologies are designed to make it possible to move beyond point-to-point links in the high frequency bands.

CBNG believes the arrival of point-to-multipoint communications technologies in these bands transformed the business case and made it financially viable for services providers to deploy solutions.

The new collaborations are also intended to allow CBNG to lead a development programme looking at the evolution of next-generation FWA products that address demands for faster, more reliable connectivity. The company is also updating its network planning and management tools to create a seamless platform for planning, deploying and managing hardware in the field.

“Following our recent transition, we are continuing to make strides in the industry and are looking forward to working with these new partners to develop solutions for the future together,” said Mark Hanman, vice-president of research and development and operations at CBNG. “By combining our strengths with the skills of our partners, we will build on our two decades of expertise within the field to address the growing market demands in FWA.”

In addition to the partnership announcements, CBNG has appointed new talent to deepen its expertise. Its development team has been bolstered with appointments to key roles, including a new system architect previously at Qualcomm and Sierra Wireless, and a SaaS (software as a service) platform lead who is ex-IBM and Materialise NV.

“We are delighted to have these new recruits join our team to further expand CBNG’s technological edge for experience and innovation,” said Nigel Hall, CBNG chief executive officer. “With this strengthened team and new development partnerships, we mark the start of an exciting future for CBNG and the FWA industry.”