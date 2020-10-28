Trump supporters targeted by cryptocurrency scammers

Cyber criminals running a cryptocurrency scam successfully breached the campaign website of under fire US president Donald Trump to briefly replace it with a JavaScript mock-up of an FBI warning, in the latest exploitation of the contentious US election process by cyber criminals.

The fake warning said that the attackers had compromised multiple devices with access to Trump and his relatives, and had evidence that the US government was behind the Covid-19 pandemic – this latter point a fairly widespread conspiracy theory.

The group claimed to have evidence that discredited Trump as a president and proved criminal involvement with foreign actors manipulating the election. Getting to their point, the attackers then solicited donations in the Monero cryptocurrency via two different links, the implication being whichever link attracts the most donations would either cause them to leak whatever data they claim to hold, or keep it under wraps.

Trump’s campaign director, Tim Murtaugh, said via Twitter: “Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack.

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

Niamh Muldoon, OneLogin senior director of trust and security, said: “The US elections are fast approaching and with the commotion that this entails follows bad actors looking to leverage this for their own personal gain.

“Whether or not the cyber criminals of this attack are against Trump’s presidency or not, they are playing on the political divides to reap financial reward. If individuals want to hurt Trump’s running with the exposure of his ‘most internal and secret conversations’, they need to donate cryptocurrency. If they want to protect the president, they need to donate cryptocurrency. Either way, the bad actors win,” she said.