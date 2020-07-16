Cryptocurrency scammers attack Twitter in insider breach

High-profile Twitter accounts including those of tech billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, politicians Joe Biden and Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian are among many “blue tick” verified accounts hacked in a major breach of the social media platform’s systems, and hijacked to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

Messages posted to the compromised accounts promised people they’d receive double their money back if they paid into a Bitcoin wallet, which rapidly swelled to a total dollar value of over $100,000 as the scam entrapped its victims.

Although the malicious tweets were swiftly removed, Twitter took several hours to bring the situation under control, at one point suspending the ability of every verified account on its books to use the platform.

As of approximately 4am UK time on 16 July, Twitter appeared to have restored normal access to its service. In a series of tweets, a spokesperson said the accounts had likely been compromised through what is known as an insider breach.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” it said.

This appeared to confirm preliminary analysis by a number of sources, which claimed to have paid an insider at Twitter for access to an internal administration tool, as per Vice’s Motherboard.

Screenshots posted widely of this tool appear to show its legitimate use is to allow Twitter to take control of accounts, alter their details, and even suspend them, presumably as a moderation feature to combat abuse on the platform.