Trump, DEI and UK technology businesses

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have rarely been out of the headlines. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to sign two executive orders shutting down DEI programmes within the US federal government, with those government employees working in diversity roles placed on paid leave.

While Trump hasn’t yet targeted private sector DEI schemes, a recent Bloomberg analysis found that the top companies in the US S&P index had scaled back their DEI commitments since the president’s re-election. What does this mean for tech companies in the UK, and could a similar retreat happen in this country?

While in the UK the Reform party has promised to ditch DEI initiatives from local government councils that it controls, a survey by Censuswide shortly after Trump’s election reported that almost three quarters of the more than 1000 organisations who responded were running DEI programmes, with more than a quarter planning to increase their budgets for these schemes in the coming year. These figures were backed up by a recent Ipsos survey that found widespread support among the UK public for a range of DEI initiatives such as flexible working arrangements, gender pay gap reporting and inclusivity training, with around two in five of those surveyed disapproving of Trump’s actions restricting DEI programmes in the US.