Exertis steps up DEI commitment

Given the current political climate on the other side of the Atlantic, making a commitment to DEI is braver now than it has been in the past.

US firms have come under pressure from the Trump administration to cut DEI efforts, and many companies have watered down their commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion.

On this side of the Atlantic, the determination to support staff across the board has remained, and Exertis has doubled down on its DEI efforts with a significant board appointment and the introduction of more staff support groups.

The distributor has named Jo Lawrence, who has worked extensively in HR as its chief people and inclusion officer, as the firm increases support for DEI efforts.

“Our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion where everyone can be their true self is unwavering,” she said. “We are proud of the external recognition we have received, and continue to champion a culture of dignity and respect where everyone feels valued, included and celebrated. Partnering with other businesses to share best practice has been invaluable as we continue to explore creative ways to enable all our colleagues to be the best they can be.”

At the same time, the distie has introduced two more support groups to help its employees – Fertility and Men’s, which were requested by staff. They will be added to a number of existing employee resource and support groups.

The channel player has a trained Mental Health First Aider Support Group and Women, Ethnicity and LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Groups being set up. Last year, the Enable network (for neurodiverse and differently abled colleagues) launched, as well as a Menopause support group.