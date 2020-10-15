Cloud data protection keeps the Crick’s medical research Covid-secure

In early 2020, scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in London, Europe’s largest biomedical research facility, suddenly found themselves facing what may prove to be the toughest challenge of their careers in the shape of a largely unknown new coronavirus – likely linked to bats – that made the leap to humans somewhere in China late in 2019.

The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, and Covid-19, which is strictly speaking the infection it causes, required an urgent and concerted cross-disciplinary research effort, and the Crick – as it has become known – stepped up, leading on the development of new testing methods and seeking answers to questions such as why some cases of Covid-19 are so much worse than others, how the virus interacts with human cells, how it spreads through human populations, and how it affects people who have pre-existing conditions.

Fortunately, the Crick also had a pre-existing condition – a partnership with data management company Rubrik, which came on board as part of a cloud-first journey, tasked with protecting its backups and recovery data, and ensuring optimal cyber security resilience in a highly complex threat landscape. Academic institutions are, after all, tempting targets for cyber criminals alike.

Medical researchers need data protection nous To understand how Rubrik’s involvement has kept the Crick secure – and kept it from appearing in Computer Weekly as a cyber attack victim rather than a case study – we must first backtrack a few years and learn a bit more about the institute itself. A joint partnership between Cancer Research UK, The Wellcome Trust, Imperial College London, King’s College London, University College London and the Medical Research Council, the Crick was a policy initiative set up in 2007 under Gordon Brown’s government, but formally opened its doors in 2016. Its mission is to discover the biology underpinning human health, improve the treatment, diagnoses and prevention of disease, and generate economic opportunities for the UK. James Fleming, director of ITS at the Crick, joined in 2018 and was tasked with putting together a new ICT strategy. Even though the centre was only two years old at that point, he found it was already starting to struggle with complexity. “We have a great team but we are lean, and IT is not our core business. We were at risk at that point of ending up with too many competing systems and solutions, a lot of which had been put in quickly to facilitate migration to the new facility,” he says. “So one of the key pillars of that strategy was simplifying to do more – we realised we were going to have to get a handle on a lot of the back office IT functions, backup evidently being one of them, and we needed to find new solutions that brought data management together, brought simplification and reduced costs.” With the understanding that the way forward in this regard was through a hybrid cloud strategy, this was the beginning of the Crick’s engagement with Rubrik, which, according to Fleming, immediately ticked both of his boxes in terms of simplifying the centre’s existing backups and future-proofing them. For a medical research body, it should be clear why data backup and protection is such a crucial plank of a wider IT strategy. “Unlike a large corporation, we have a massively heterogenous data environment with pretty much every single sort of database technology you can possibly think of,” Fleming tells Computer Weekly. “We’ve got multiple different data types sitting within that – such as relational and non-relational – and we’ve got a user community that is pushing the boundaries of science, and therefore doesn’t like to conform to policies and rules very much. “I have to try to provide security and assurance without getting in their way, without interfering, and without introducing onerous centralised or limiting policies,” he says. “We want security to happen and then, for the most part, them not even to be aware of it. But when we do have an issue with data loss or something like that, we’ve got the fence in place. That was our number one design consideration.” The Crick deployed Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform in 2019. A single software platform, the service is designed to deliver data backup, instant recovery, archiving, search, analytics, compliance and copy data management in a single secure fabric in clouds, at the edge, or on-premise. Having that single pane of glass afforded us a lot more intelligence in how we viewed and managed and structured our data James Fleming, Francis Crick Institute The initial install and data discovery process was relatively straightforward, largely because the Crick is a young institution and so there were few nasty surprises lurking on its network. This is not to say there were none, but mostly they were not malicious threats, more the handiwork of people who had made up their own ad hoc solutions. “Had we been five or 10 years down the line, it would have been a very different conversation, so it allowed us to get in there early before things became unmanageable,” he says. Fleming immediately found a reduction in administrative load – he had just replaced five different solutions with one pane of glass, so this is perhaps not so surprising. He then found he was starting to understand the behaviour of the Crick’s data in a way he hadn’t been able to before. “It had been impossible for us to identify what normal looked like, and hence what anomalous might look like,” says Fleming. “As it turns out, what’s anomalous in a corporate is actually normal in science – you get large amounts of data being moved around all the time, completely legitimately – it might be someone moving from an instrument database to an analysis environment, for example. “Having that single pane of glass afforded us a lot more intelligence in how we viewed and managed and structured our data, and that led us down the path of starting to realise more value from the product.” For example, once Fleming could understand what types of data the Crick was holding and interrogate it properly, he could find out if someone was storing personal data somewhere they shouldn’t be, and could then go and have a quiet, proactive conversation about security with them before it became a problem. “It’s immediate, it’s simpler to do, and we realise benefits in terms of operational intelligence later on,” he says. Fleming also credits Rubrik with turning a relatively unexciting part of the IT stack into something that is delivering value to the organisation. “The thing we have really enjoyed about Rubrik is that it has turned what would otherwise be a dead cost in our estate – which backup often is – into a management asset for us,” he adds.