CIO interview: James Fleming, Francis Crick Institute

The Francis Crick Institute has hundreds of global partnerships that require controlled access to sensitive health data.

Its current CIO is James Fleming, who joined the research institute four years ago. Fleming, who has a degree in physics, comes from a telecoms background, having previously worked at BT on projects including the 4G backhaul network.

Asked about the similarities and differences between the telco provider and working in a medical research environment, Fleming says: “BT is a data-driven organisation. I spent most of my time working in the IT and applications layer, which are hugely data-driven. What is transferable is the infrastructure needed to do IT well. Disciplines like scalable technology and robust operational processes are directly transferable.”

Since he joined the Institute, Fleming says the IT department has been adapting rapidly and is now 40% larger. “We were 54 people when I first joined, but now our full complement is 88,” he says.

IT has responsibility over three tech platforms, the IT infrastructure, high-performance computing and three public clouds. Fleming says his role, and the role of IT, is to make the IT strategy as agile as possible.

Supporting global collaboration Research conducted at the Francis Crick Institute is based on highly collaborative networks of teams of about 10 people each. There are more than 100 such groups internally. On top of this, the research also involves collaborating with 1,400 institutions across 90 countries, says Fleming. From an IT perspective, the most immediate difficulty is adhering to various data protection and sovereignty laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, especially as there is no unified global standard for protecting patients’ data. There are numerous approaches that IT leaders can take to provide data access, ranging from virtual private networks (VPNs) that control access to data residing on file servers to programmatic control through application programming interfaces (APIs). The required approach depends on the type of data and the granularity of control required. In Fleming’s experience, API access is only valuable in situations where the data is well understood. But he adds: “The vast majority of research doesn’t fall into this category.” Instead, it is more important to provide access to a dataset, he says. “Now a secure, auditable environment can be built in around 30 minutes” James Fleming, Francis Crick Institute The Francis Crick Institute decided to leave behind its on-premise data infrastructure and has used Snowflake’s Data Cloud to provide it with the precise access controls, management reporting, authentication, billing control and data-sharing capabilities it needed to host its data safely. Explaining the change, Fleming says: “In scientific research, you used to have to log into a file store. Snowflake offers collaboration as a shared service, with real-time access control and workflow for auditing.” Using Snowflake’s native capabilities, the Institute has been able to build a trusted research environment (TRE) architecture, which, according to Fleming, is rapidly configurable and deployable for each specific research project and supports consortium-based research across larger global networks. He says that by using Snowflake, the IT function at the Francis Crick Institute can offer a more permeable environment to enable researchers to work within an ecosystem. “Developing the infrastructure for a complex global consortium used to take as a one to two-year undertaking,” he says. “Now a secure, auditable environment can be built in around 30 minutes.”