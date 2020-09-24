Top five ways backup can protect against ransomware

Ransomware is today’s fastest-growing cyber crime threat. According to security supplier Trustwave, ransomware attacks outstripped payment card information theft last year.

Meanwhile, Research by Sophos has found that half of organisations were attacked by ransomware in 2019 and in almost 75% of cases, the attackers were able to encrypt data. Most organisations did retrieve their data, but twice as many did so from backup than by paying the ransom, and the cost to them was less than half what it was to those who paid up.

So, the key to being able to avoid ransomware demands is to have robust and well-tested backups. That means ensuring that good, clean backups are made regularly and that they are thorough and comprehensive, quite possibly “air gapped” too. It also means backup policies and practice should be regularly reviewed and tested.

In this article, we run through the top five key things to get right with backup so that your organisation is best protected from ransomware.

Over the last few years, ransomware attacks have become more focused and potentially more damaging. Cyber security organisations are seeing slightly fewer attacks but, according to Sophos, what they do see is a shift from “mass market ‘spray and pray’ desktop ransomware” to targeted attacks aimed at businesses.

Whatever the target, ransomware has three main parts: the initial attack, or delivery of the malware payload; encryption of the victim’s data; and communications back to the attacker.

Malware uses different routes to attack organisations, and social engineering plays a key part: About one-third of ransomware attacks come from users downloading malicious files or emails with malicious links. But ransomware also spreads via direct attacks on servers, malware attachments to email, and via cloud resources.

Also, According to the National Centre for Cyber Security, an increasing volume of ransomware now comes via exposed remote desktop protocol (RDP) services or unpatched remote access devices.

Security tools, including mail filtering, malware scanning, firewalls and network monitoring can help, as will patching and limiting network users’ access privileges.

But the most effective protection is a robust backup regime to protect data.