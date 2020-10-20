CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

20 October 2020

Why is IBM splitting in two and what does it mean for CIOs?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, IBM is splitting in two, hiving off its services business to focus on hybrid cloud – we examine what it means for CIOs. Our new buyer’s guide looks at how intelligent workload management can cut cloud complexity. And we analyse how getting backup right can help tackle ransomware threats. Read the issue now.

