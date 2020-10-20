CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Why is IBM splitting in two and what does it mean for CIOs?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, IBM is splitting in two, hiving off its services business to focus on hybrid cloud – we examine what it means for CIOs. Our new buyer’s guide looks at how intelligent workload management can cut cloud complexity. And we analyse how getting backup right can help tackle ransomware threats. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Can chameleon Big Blue change its colours?
IBM is renowned for reinventing itself. It now plans to spin out its Global Technology Services business, a division that was once its crown jewels
How intelligent workload management tools can help IT admins cut through cloud complexity
IT administrators have to manage an increasingly complex and varied range of application types and IT environments, and intelligent workload management tools offer a helping hand with that
Top five ways backup can protect against ransomware
Ransomware threatens to put your data beyond reach, so the best way to prepare is to have good-quality data you can restore from backup. We look at the key things to consider