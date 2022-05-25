Rubrik charts data security path

The menace of ransomware in recent times has cast the spotlight on data security as organisations look to protect their data from being held ransom and away from prying eyes.

Backup and recovery software providers have seized on this opportunity by bolstering their offerings to protect and recover data from ransomware attacks.

Rubrik, for example, has developed threat hunting capabilities that scan backups for traces of ransomware, as well as a cloud vault service that keeps air-gapped copies of data on Microsoft Azure to enable organisations to recover from cyber attacks.

Against this backdrop, suppliers such as Rubrik are increasingly positioning themselves as security technology suppliers even though their focus is largely limited to data security.

“Rubrik is a cyber security company,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, during a recent interview with Computer Weekly. “We focus on data security for governments and businesses around the world to recover from ransomware and other data security threats.”

Elaborating, Sinha said that while the traditional cyber security players focus on prevention, detection and investigation of attacks from an infrastructure and cloud security perspective, “Rubrik is on the data security path, which is the other half of cyber security, from resilience and observability to recovery”.

“The combination of infrastructure security and data security is what every business needs to have full zero-trust security,” he said, referring to the concept of treating all users and data equally when applying security controls.