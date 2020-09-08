UK leads Europe in net zero venture capital investment

The UK is leading Europe for venture capital (VC) investment into net zero technology companies working to reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, according to research.

Conducted by industry body Tech Nation, the research found that net zero companies had received £336m in 2019, a 28% increase on the previous year, while French and German net zero firms secured £216m and £283m respectively.

Tech Nation also found that the UK leads Europe for the total number of net zero companies, with 323 compared to France’s 207 and Germany’s 150.

While most companies (37%) are at an early stage of growth – “showing an impressive pipeline”, according to the accompanying report – a significant proportion (26%) are late stage, highlighting “the immense growth already in progress to meet emission targets”.

To support and accelerate the growth of “pioneering sustainable tech companies”, Tech Nation has also developed a Net Zero scaleup programme with the backing of government, which has taken on a cohort of 30 companies that it believes could help the UK reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This includes companies that are building electric vehicle infrastructure and services (Elmo and Connected Kerb); creating vertical farms and animal-free dairy products (LettUs Grow and Better Dairy); measuring environmental footprints (Earthly and Ecologi); and improving manufacturing and recycling supply chains (Circulor).

“Scaling such businesses can be hard, which is why we are delighted to launch a new programme focused on businesses at this stage of growth from all over the UK, especially given the impact they will have on climate change and their drive towards a net zero economy,” said Tech Nation’s chief executive Gerard Grech.

In addition to the 30 companies, four additional ‘fellows’, which will be made up of later stage net zero firms, will also join the programme to add their learning and experience of scaling in the sector.

The fellows include applied maritime technology firm Artemis Technologies, waste management firm Greyparrot, surplus food distribution service Olio, and intelligent construction firm Project Etopia.

“More than ever, the world needs businesses that are focused on solving the problems of the 99%, not the 1%,” said Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO at Olio.

“With regards to the climate crisis in particular, we really don’t have much time left, and so joining net zero will really help accelerate our collective impact through championing the innovator upstarts that are prepared to call out the status quo and build something better.”

In total, the programme received 149 applications, and is being supported through a partnership with banking giant BNP Paribas.

“Supporting net sero in the UK requires collective mobilisation, and clean tech solutions are a vital part of accelerating the energy transition. As a bank supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, we have a responsibility to connect our ecosystem of clients and the innovative startups at the forefront of developing technologies that tackle environmental challenges,” said Anne Marie Verstraeten, UK country head at BNP Paribas.

“This partnership with Tech Nation highlights the power of coalitions that is essential to scaling up climate action and creating a fairer, greener and more resilient world.”

In March 2020, however, a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led by Rainforest Action Network, published the Banking on Climate Change 2020 report, which found that 35 private sector banks have provided $2.7tn for fossil fuel projects in the four years since the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2016.

“BNP Paribas was the biggest European fossil bank in 2019, despite its policy on unconventional oil and gas financing, and along with Santander and CIBC saw the biggest percentage increase in its fossil financing from 2018-2019,” it said, adding that this “shows how far the bank is from aligning with a stable climate”.

In response to the report, BNP Paribas said: “It is important to note that the group’s total financing to the oil and gas sector has remained stable since 2016, while our exposure to renewable energies has doubled over the same period.”

It added that “BNP Paribas is one of only two banks amongst the world’s 10 largest to have announced coal exit deadlines”, and that the report does highlight “the commitments made over the long term by BNP Paribas to reduce the use of fossil fuels”.