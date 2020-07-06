Radius aims to get ahead of the curve with new telecoms division

Radius Payment Solutions has launched a new division to work with businesses across the UK on how they implement, connect and manage their telecoms operations.

The new Radius Connect business will have a subscriber base of over 70,000 customers across mobile and fixed line services and will bring together three acquisitions. It provides customers with access to multiple telecommunications providers, mobile networks and technology, as well as independent consulting services and implementation support.

The company can provide services based on systems from tech providers such as Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Avaya and 8x8, as well as services from BT, EE, Gamma, O2 and Vodafone.

Radius said that with the UK government increasing its investment in 5G networking technology and committing to further expansion, the availability of faster networking will support more efficient and more connected working practices for businesses across the country. Radius added that the industries it is involved in are all forecast to continue growing as companies seek to remain competitive and save on costs around their supply chain operations, telematics and fuel card management needs.

The three companies acquired by Radius – Pure Telecom, Trinity Maxwell and Reliance Networks – will bring their teams and service delivery arms to Radius Connect, providing a UK-wide capability covering companies across the City of London through to regional businesses and enterprises.

The leadership team from Pure Telecom, including managing director David Hayward, who will now be a director at Radius Connect Solutions, will work with Ray Ferris, group managing director of Radius Connect, to lead the combined company forward using their established customer support and service methodology.

The new team will support the parent company’s expansion in the UK and internationally. On top of this access to services and products through Radius Connect, Radius Payment Solutions’ diversification strategy now means the wider group can provide customers with what it calls a “compelling” range of products across telecoms, telematics, insurance and fuel cards.

Ferris said: “Using our combination of data, networking and industry insight means we can support companies of all sizes in getting the smartest approach to their operations, differentiating us and how we deliver value. We believe our buy and build strategy provides us with a unique opportunity to scale up our operations and achieve better results for our customers, so this is just the start of our rapid organic growth and further M&A activity over the next few months.”

Hayward added: “Our approach is based on giving customers access to a wide range of market-leading products backed up with independent consultancy, installation services and award-winning customer service. From our previous regional success, we now have the backing of a company with a turnover of £2.5bn, and expanded access to a fabulous product portfolio, which will enable us to accelerate our growth plans for the future, both in the UK and internationally.”