UK said to be on verge of major technology shift for Covid-19 contact-tracing app

Just as it has become available to download and use in its test zone on the Isle of Wight, based on a controversial centralised database that has drawn the ire of privacy and communications experts alike, the UK government’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app now looks to be in the throes of a radical alteration in its nature.

Developed by NHSX, the digital innovation arm of the UK’s health service, the contract-tracing app works by using Bluetooth to automate the “laborious” process of contact tracing and has the goal of reducing transmission of the virus by alerting people who may have been exposed, so they can take appropriate action.

Once installed, the app will use Bluetooth Low Energy to log the distance between a user’s smartphone and other phones nearby that also have the app installed. The anonymous log of how close users are to others will be stored securely on each user’s phone. If a user becomes unwell with symptoms of Covid-19, they can use the app to inform the NHS, which, subject to sophisticated risk analysis, will trigger an anonymous alert to those other app users with whom the user came into significant contact over the previous few days.

Yet almost as soon as the first details of the app’s capability were announced, critics weighed in with concerns about what the app could achieve and whether the UK public could or would make representative use of it. In particular, the main bone of contention was whether the app’s centralised nature would lead to privacy breaches and also whether it would be of any use at all if there was a lack of user uptake.

The other key question regarding the app’s potential surrounded the fact that the centralised approach meant users’ phones would need to be in constant powered-on mode for the app to function correctly, unlike alternatives using decentralised technology from Apple and Google.

Yet since the official go-live on the Isle of Wight, and despite the fact that centralised apps have been developed for use in countries such as France, Japan and, until recently, Germany, UK critics have hammered the use of the centralised concept, which has subsequently been defended by UK government scientists.

However, reports now suggest that the UK experts are actively working on a contact-tracing solution that is based on a decentralised model. The Financial Times reports that it has seen documents showing that the London office of Switzerland-based IT development firm Zuhlke Engineering has been awarded a multimillion-pound contract by NHSX.

The six-month contract to develop and support the Covid-19 contact-tracing app is said to be worth £3.8m with a start date of 6 May. The key element in the contract appears to be a requirement to “investigate the complexity, performance and feasibility of implementing native Apple and Google contact-tracing APIs [application programming interfaces] within the existing proximity mobile application and platform”.

Other UK news outlets had reported earlier in the day, and subsequently retracted, reports on social media that Apple had made the ultra-rare move of freeing the codes of an internal Bluetooth API to enable the NHSX app to work in the background so as not to drain device power.