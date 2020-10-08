The UK switches on to mobile contact tracing

It’s virtually impossible to drive a representative stake in the ground when it comes to trying to establish a position on Covid-19, especially in the UK. Fast-moving would be something of a euphemism. Just as tens of thousands of positive tests for the virus were “discovered” and subsequent contacts not followed up on, chaotic would not be an unfair description of the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace regime.

One key element of the programme, the UK’s contact-tracing app, has since its inception been dogged by similar negative publicity, mainly surrounding fundamental technical glitches and subsequent missed launch deadlines.



And looking at everything in the round, it’s no real surprise that many have basically written off the whole Test and Trace programme as a general failure, especially regarding the app for England and Wales, which national media reports upon hugely unfavourably. In particular, when compared with the apps that have launched in Germany and in particular the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, it is regarded as a very British failure.

But how fair is it to issue such a label to something that was just officially launched on 24 September? And getting under the hood of the long-last finished product reveals some surprising elements in its construction and some bold claims about its ability, especially as it stacks up against its Celtic counterparts. The Test and Trace programme may be some way from being as world-class as promised, but the contact-tracing app element is, says is developers, the most feature-rich product of its kind.

It’s worth looking at how we got where we are. The official app is a technological progression of the first version envisaged in April 2020, which was built using a much-criticised centralised database structure whose limitations were exposed in its first trial in April and May.

This early version received criticism for the aforementioned mishaps and technical issues, which led the Department of Health to make a U-turn on the underlying technology of the app, switching instead to a decentralised data collection model using Google and Apple application programming interface (API) technology.

Available to smartphone users aged 16 and above in multiple languages, the app includes proximity tracing using Bluetooth Low Energy, risk alerts based on postcode district, QR check-in at venues, a symptom checker and test booking. The contact-tracing element of the app works by logging the amount of time users spend near other app users, and the distance between them, so it can alert users if they have been close to a person who later tests positive for the virus.

Working with major tech companies In building the app, the digital innovation unit of the NHS (NHSX) worked closely with major tech companies, not just Google and Apple, but also VMware, in addition to teams in countries across the world using similar apps – such as those behind the very popular and successful German app. It also worked with scientists at the Alan Turing Institute and Oxford University, medical experts, privacy groups, at-risk communities, and the UK arm of the Swiss software firm Zühlke Engineering. Zühlke took over the development of the product from VMware in July 2020, when the latter announced the end of work that had begun in March between its VMware Pivotal Labs division in partnership with NHSX when under direction from the innovation unit. VMware began work creating an app based on a centralised data model that was supported by a scalable back-end that could handle millions of records in a more secure and anonymous way. VMware worked with Zühlke from the beginning of its involvement on all aspects of the technology behind the app, contradicting earlier reports that suggested Zühlke was brought in specifically to work on the decentralised version of the app. Sources close to the project said the plan was always that VMware would spearhead initial development of the app with Zühlke doing testing and assurance, with the Swiss firm taking over fully when ready to do so. Both firms worked on both the centralised and decentralised versions of the app from the inception of each. Fast-forward to the launch, and it’s fair to say that Zühlke lead Wolfgang Emmerich is somewhat proud of the app that has been created. Emmerich is co-founder of the Swiss firm which began life 20 years ago, and has worked full-time in the UK since 2009, also fitting in being a professor of computing at University College London. The company is named after Swiss engineer Gary Zühlke, a consulting engineer by trade whose career has included many projects in the world of medicine, including eye surgery and other medical devices. Such expertise was crucial in Zühlke being taken on-board for the contact-tracing project as the app is officially regarded as a medical device, one for which a CE mark has already been created. Zühlke has also been a long-time supplier to the UK government, with branches such as HMRC, and also did the alpha and beta testing for the Gov.uk website. As a result, said Emmerich, the company knows how you’re meant to develop digital services for central government and the effect on internal processes. Another key asset was that the firm also has a long-standing track record in mobile development in mission critical infrastructure, building, among other products, the UK mobile banking app for HSBC. This product was later spun out into 20 other territories.

Data security and privacy Among the key challenges has naturally been data security and privacy, while ensuring optimum accessibility. In this regard, Emmerich emphasised the work his team has undertaken with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which tested attacks on both the underlying cloud infrastructure and the app. Regarding accessibility, given it is an NHS product, the app needs to have, he said, higher-than-usual requirements on accessibility. It had to meet web accessibility requiring a certain amount of rework to ensue voice mechanisms and localisation. The app has been released in 10 languages. In addition to English and Welsh, the NHS felt the app should be usable to people who don’t necessarily speak the two languages, particularly in communities in the north of England. Looking to future developments, Zühlke is working with the Engineering Institute to improve the accuracy of the estimation of distance, and has even made suggestions to Google and Apple regarding the API, which have since emerged in upgrades to the two companies’ operating systems for devices. The key, though, is to drive adoption. In this, Emmerich said that even in the trial of the centralised app of the Isle of Wight, adoption rates were “really, really encouragingly high”, at around 55%-60%, and that very important lessons were learned that have been fed back into subsequent development. As a key measure of the success of Zühlke, the company’s initial six-month contract that was due to expire in November has been extended for another six months. This will see what is described as a “fairly aggressive” roadmap of further improvements and features, including offering a more personalised risk score, known as a “Geiger counter” feature, based on how many Bluetooth hits a person receives from others. “You can measure how many different phones you see and how often you see them, and you can feed that back until people are really socially distancing,” said Emmerich. “We can give people various visualisations of how risky a life people lead to influence their behaviour.”