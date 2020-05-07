Contact-tracing app fails to protect privacy and human rights

The joint parliamentary Human Rights Committee’s inquiry into the government’s response to Covid-19 human rights implications has concluded that NHSX’s new contact tracing app does not sufficiently safeguard fundamental privacy and human rights.

The committee said the app had not been subject to in-depth parliamentary scrutiny, as was the case when state powers of surveillance and data collection have been extended in the past, and that given its significant and widespread implications, should be re-examined by parliament as soon as possible.

“Assurances from ministers about privacy are not enough,” said committee chair Harriet Harman. “The government has given assurances about protection of privacy so they should have no objection to those assurances being enshrined in law.

“The contact tracing app involves unprecedented data gathering. There must be robust legal protection for individuals about what that data will be used for, who will have access to it and how it will be safeguarded from hacking,” she said.

“Parliament was able quickly to agree to give the government sweeping powers. It is perfectly possible for parliament to do the same for legislation to protect privacy.”

The app is currently in a beta trial phase on the Isle of Wight, where residents are being encouraged to download and use it. It works by logging the distance between devices using Bluetooth Low Energy, and stores a log of proximity information on the device, using a random number linked to it.

Should a user develop Covid-19 symptoms, they can choose to push this information to a centralised server so that other users who have been near to it can be informed. Much of the controversy over the app hinges on a debate over the centralised versus decentralised model. The UK is one of the only jurisdictions in the world to be pursuing a centralised model.