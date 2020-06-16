Covid-19 contact-tracing apps: the key data protection issues

Contact-tracing apps are gaining momentum as a possible way out of lockdowns, but their success will ultimately turn on the extent to which they are installed and used correctly.

Essentially, the contact-tracing process tracks those who have been in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and notifying such persons so appropriate steps can be taken, such as self-isolation or testing. The goal is containment of the virus. While traditional contact tracing is labour-intensive, the hope is that digital contact tracing will automate the process, allowing for a swifter and more widespread solution.

Most major global health authorities are spending significant resources developing nationwide contact-tracing apps to tackle the virus. The NHS, for example, has outlined its own plans with the NHSX app, which people can use to self-report symptoms, receive advice and, in the future, elect to give the NHS further information so that it can identify hotspots.

Many private organisations are also looking into developing their own apps to provide safe environments, to encourage workers to return to work and the public to visit their venues. However, an overriding concern about the privacy and security implications still remains.

Google and Apple’s contact-tracing framework To help tackle these concerns, Google and Apple have combined forces to establish a contact-tracing framework (CTF) using Bluetooth technology, allowing links to be made between phones that have been in close proximity with each other. When an individual contracts the virus or displays symptoms, they can notify the app and its dataset can then contact those who were near the individual during the past 14 days. The CTF does not track location, and matching is decentralised on user handsets, which limits use of the data for wider analysis. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), in noting that the proposals “appear aligned with the principles of data protection by design and by default”, has given its cautious approval of the framework.

The NHS’s approach Whilst most European health authorities have adopted CTF, the NHS, along with the French health authorities, has rejected the CTF decentralised approach in favour of a centralised approach (whereby matching will happen via a server). This departure from the crowd has raised privacy eyebrows. In the NHS’s view, a centralised system will offer better insight into the spread of the virus, as well as any infection hotspots, therefore making it more effective. It has dismissed the argument cited by the German authority that contact-tracing apps based on the centralised approach will have a significant impact on user experience unless certain changes are made to iPhone settings (which Apple is unwilling to make). Another criticism of the centralised approach is that holding the data in one place increases the risk of misuse and/or theft. Another blow to the NHSX app has been delivered by a recent report by The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR), which has concluded that though the NHSX app could potentially pave the way out of current lockdown, there are significant concerns that it does not in its current form sufficiently protect the right to privacy. Among other things, the JCHR’s report calls for new legislation specifically governing the app’s deployment, with guaranteed data and human rights protections. It suggests various obligations, including: A clear description of the limited purposes of the app, so that the data cannot be utilised for any other purpose.

A requirement that data be held locally on a user’s device and deleted every 28 days, unless a user has notified the app they have the virus, or suspect they do, and has chosen to upload their data.

A requirement that all centrally held data must be subject to the highest security protections and standards.

Access to the data must be limited to those with statutory authorisation.

Prohibition on any reconstruction of the centrally held data to find additional information about a user.

A requirement that the health minister undertake a review of the app every 21 days, followed by a report to Parliament on the app’s efficacy and privacy protections.

Powers for a digital contact-tracing human rights commissioner to oversee the roll-out of digital contact tracing, look into individual complaints, and make binding recommendations on data protection measures. Despite concerns raised about the NHSX app, it should be noted that the ICO has been working closely with the NHS to help ensure a high level of transparency and governance, and is currently reviewing the data protection impact assessments relating to the NHS’s pilot of the app in the Isle of Wight.