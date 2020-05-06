Re-purposing data and questionable effectiveness could undermine trust in NHS contact-tracing app

Data experts have expressed concern about the UK government’s approach to building a Covid-19 contact-tracing app, citing the potential for data to be re-purposed and its questionable effectiveness as primary worries.

Developed by the NHS’s digital healthcare innovation unit, NHSX, the app is currently being tested in the Isle of Wight before a planned roll-out in mid-May.

Having recently broken with Apple and Google’s decentralised application programming interface (API) approach to contact tracing, NHSX has instead chosen to upload “proximity contacts” and other data to a centralised server, which has brought mixed reactions.

Speaking on a location data and disease panel organised by the Benchmark Initiative, which promotes the ethical use of location data, Oxford Internet Institute researcher Jessica Morley said that although privacy concerns get the most attention, largely because of the public becoming more familiar with the issues in recent years, the centralised approach also poses serious questions about how data could be re-purposed in the future.

“There are privacy implications, but there are bigger implications from the perspective of autonomy and the potential secondary uses of these types of data,” said Morley.

“There are, in most instances [where it is being done], very little transparency around what those uses might be, what the government or the health system might do with that data in the future, and, if you push it out further, you start seeing the risks of linking that data to other types of data that your phone may collect, for example.”

However, Morley stressed that although a decentralised approach could ease some of these concerns, because the location data would be stored on the user’s device instead, it does not erase them completely.

Concerns over data re-purposing Timandra Harkness, author of Big data: does size matter? and a member of the Royal Statistical Society working group on data ethics, also shared concerns about how the data could potentially be re-purposed further down the line. “If you are being asked to consent to give up quite private information, which is who you have been near, it’s not only private to you, it’s also private to those other people that you are near,” she said. “It is very difficult to ask people to trust you for one purpose, but retain the option to then re-purpose it to something else without really being clear about it up front.” Harkness said the main problem is that the limits of what can be done with the data are very unclear, and there is a great deal of ambiguity surrounding who will get access to it, what they can use it for, and whether it will be destroyed at the end of the pandemic. Some of these issues were raised by legal experts to Parliament’s Human Rights Committee on 4 May, when they argued that the app could benefit from additional legislation in order to safeguard data security and enhance the general public’s trust in using it. “You are being asked to do your duty and sign up to download the app with really no control on what happens to your data,” said Harkness. “It’s anonymous enough for them to say ‘well, it’d be really hard for us to delete it off our database afterwards because we'd be trying to pick it apart from all the other data’, but it’s not so anonymous that it couldn’t be linked back to you.” She pointed out that “mission creep” is an intrinsic problem to using big data. “One of the great potentials of big data is that you can get data that was collected for one purpose and ask a different question and put it together with another data set, and do things with it that were never imagined by the people who originally collected it,” she said.