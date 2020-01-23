How AWS is helping boost rugby fans’ engagement in the Guinness Six Nations championship

Enhancing the viewing experience for people at home is a core aim of the technology partnership that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has in place with the Guinness Six Nations rugby championship.

The technology tie-up between the pair kicked off in 2019, with an emphasis on providing deeper, more immersive data-driven insights into how the game is being played on the pitch to enrich the viewing experience for fans watching in their living rooms.

By drawing on Amazon’s portfolio of cloud-based machine learning and data analytics tools, broadcasters in 170 countries provided viewers with real-time data pertaining to seven in-game events, including scrum analyses, play patterns, try origins and team trends.

The Six Nations digital team created these capabilities using the AWS managed machine learning service, Amazon SageMaker, to build, train and deploy the models.

2020 vision on rugby stats The 2020 Six Nations will see the cloud services giant provide fans with an expanded range of real-time, in-game rugby statistics as they follow all the action from the tournament, which starts on Saturday 1 February with the first game between Wales and Italy. Viewers will be given access to statistics relating to the number of balls won, the frequencies with which impactful tackles occur, and real-time predictions about the likelihood of a kicker scoring a penalty. The latter feature, called Kick Predictor, relies on Amazon’s machine learning and real-time data analysis tools to crunch data during the game relating to a variety of in-game metrics that typically determine whether a kick is likely to be successful. For instance, where in the field the kick is taking place, when during the game it is occurring, whether the team is playing at home or away, and what the current score is. This data is combined with historical information about the player’s past successes in scoring from penalties to provide viewers at home with a prediction of how likely that player is to score. AWS’s technology interventions will also give viewers information about where on the pitch the most possession of the ball is occurring during rucks, which is typically a difficult part of the game for people at home to get much insight into during play. To achieve this, heat maps will be generated so viewers can see which team is dominating the ball in closer detail than ever before and get a feel for what the team’s overall attacking strategy is during the game. Another metric that AWS’s technology will track is the number of times a team enters the opposition’s 22-metre area, and how many penalties and drop goals this has garnered them. Speaking to Computer Weekly at the official launch event for the Guinness Six Nations championship at London’s Tobacco Docks, former England rugby captain Will Carling said that having access to this level of insight will benefit both newcomers and avid fans of the game. “This depth [of insights] is not something they [fans] have had before, which will enable new fans to understand the crucial parts of the game more easily, and provide the avid fans with a little bit more insight into the game,” he said. “We have had tackle count before, but now you will have tackles and dominant tackles, and dominant tackles are the ones that actually make a difference to a game, because they stop momentum. “Also, they can understand why team X has been dominating the game because they’ve been more clinical in the 22.”