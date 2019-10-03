IR35 reforms: Lloyds Bank contractors to get deadline on future employment status

Lloyds Banking Group is to phase out its use of contractors that engage with the firm via personal service companies (PSC) in preparation for the IR35 tax reforms being extended to the private sector, Computer Weekly has learned.

The move is likely to affect hundreds of IT contractors. The banking giant is in the throes of preparing line managers to hold one-to-one discussions with affected contractors from 8 October 2019, during which they will be told the company has no plans to extend their current PSC contracts beyond March 2020.

There could be scope for affected contractors to continue working for the company as permanent employees, if the “individual’s skills are required on an ongoing basis”, according to guidance issued to Lloyds Bank line managers, and seen by Computer Weekly.

“Where there is a shorter-term requirement, we will discuss entering into a new contract via an umbrella/PAYE [pay as you earn] arrangement,” the guidance said.

“Those for whom there is no requirement for their skills/services beyond March 2020 at the latest, engagements will end as planned.”

During the one-to-one meetings, contractors will be asked if they would like to leave, become permanent employees or continue working at the firm through umbrella companies, and will be given a deadline of 25 October 2019 to make their preferences known.

Umbrella companies could include, for example, IT consultancies or employment agencies which take responsibility for checking compliance with IR35 rules.

Computer Weekly understands affected contractors working in Lloyds’ retail, transformation and CIO divisions will have until 8 November 2019 to make up their minds.

The collective preferences of the banking group’s contractor workforce will be considered by a central management team, who will notify individuals about the outcome of those reviews by 15 November 2019 at the latest, said the guidance.

Contractors who are earmarked by senior management to become permanent employees will be transitioned over “as soon as possible” or by 29 February 2020 at the latest to give the organisation “sufficient time” to adjust its internal processes, the document added.

The conversion of PSC contractors to umbrella engagements will commence in early 2020 and should be completed by 29 February 2020.