IR35 private sector reforms: Bank of America IT contractors await verdict on future employment terms

The Bank of America stands accused of leaving its IT contractors in limbo by allegedly holding back details about what their future terms of engagement with the firm will be, once the IR35 reforms come into force in April 2020.

Computer Weekly understands the firm, which is known to employ more than 7,500 people in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), informed staff in December 2019 that it would be phasing out its use of limited company contractors in the run-up to the IR35 reforms coming into play in April 2020.

Any contractors who want to remain working for the firm can do so by engaging with an umbrella company and agreeing to take on an inside IR35 contract, Computer Weekly has learned, even if their role is currently classified as outside IR35. Contractors who abide by these terms are on course for a net pay cut in the region of 16%, it is claimed, which has left many of them weighing up their future with the firm.

According to one of the affected IT contractors, who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, these decisions are being complicated by the fact neither the bank nor the agency it uses to source contractors has shared details of what the terms of their engagement with the firm will look like post-April 2020.

“They have provided no details of how this will work and what the new terms of engagement will be, aside from an agent who has been hassling me to decide what umbrella company I use,” said the contractor.

“There’s a feeling in the bank’s contracting community that the radio silence is deliberate brinksmanship to frighten contractors into taking a poor deal at the last minute,” the contractor continued. “Many have obligations, such as families and a mortgage, so simply can’t walk away or retire, [particularly] when so many other potential clients [within financial services] are doing exactly the same.”

Computer Weekly contacted the bank for clarification on these points, but its press representatives said the firm had no comment to offer. The same is true of its agency, Pontoon, who is provider of contingent workers to the firm.