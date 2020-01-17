IR35 private sector reforms: Blanket bans ‘devalue’ IT contractor contributions to digital projects

Enterprises risk trivialising the skills and experience of the IT contractors they engage by forcing them onto permanent contracts to ensure compliance with the incoming IR35 tax avoidance reforms, it is claimed.

In the run-up to the reforms coming into force within the private sector in April 2020, Computer Weekly has reported on how a slew of high-profile enterprises are seeking to achieve IR35 compliance by phasing out their use of limited company contractors completely.

Chief among them are Lloyds Bank, HSBC and Barclays Bank within the financial services sector, and GlaxoSmithKline within the pharmaceutical space, as well as countless others in the technology market that are known to have taken a similar stance.

The idea is that phasing out their use of personal service company (PSC) and limited company contractors means they will be relieved of the added administrative responsibilities that the IR35 reforms will impose on them.

This is because, from 6 April 2020, medium to large enterprise will assume responsibility for determining whether the IT contractors they engage with should be taxed in the same way as salaried, permanent employees (inside IR35) or as off-payroll workers (outside IR35).

According to James Poyser, CEO of online accountancy consultancy InniAccounts, the stance some enterprises are taking on IR35 risks downplaying the important role of contractors in delivering digital projects within these organisations.

“Contractors are the people who generally deliver change within organisations… and blocking contractors from engaging you as a limited company means you are demoting them, and treating them as nothing more than temps,” Poyser told Computer Weekly.

“You’re talking about people with 20 years or more of specialist experience that have built their own base of clients, invested in their own certifications, their own training and built a business around the strength of their reputation.

“These large organisations are taking a stance that suggests [these individuals] are basically temps, and should be taxed in the same way as an employee. But they won’t be getting any of the benefits of being an employee, won’t have any provisions for their future, and can’t invest in themselves.”

Conferring between contractors InniAccounts recently brought to market an online reporting tool, hosted at www.OffPayroll.org.uk, that allows contractors to share feedback anonymously in a public forum on how the firms they engage with are responding to the forthcoming reforms, and grade them accordingly. “We are tracking a couple of hundred companies to understand what their position is with IR35, and all we’re trying to do is basically make it easy for contractors and consultants to find clients who are assessing IR35 fairly,” said Poyser. “If you speak to any professional contractor worth their salt, that’s all they really want. They know they’re operating in a way that puts them outside of IR35, and they just need their end clients to play the game and assess them fairly.” At the time of writing, the tool has been in place less than a fortnight, but there are already some notable trends emerging from the data and feedback that contractors are sharing with each other online about their experiences. “What we have found is the larger the organisation, the more likely they are to have blanket policies in place that freeze out people who are contracting in their own right,” said Poyser. “There are a lot of rogue organisations out there, and it seems to be the larger ones causing the most problems.” Other details have also begun to emerge in the feedback about other issues that contractors are having to deal with ahead of the reforms coming into play. “Some really grotty things that have come out, including one large organisation that is allegedly putting contractors on seven-day notice periods, but if the contractor wants to leave, they have to give the employer 30 days’ notice,” he said. “There are also, of course, reports of day rates being pushed right down and some organisations pushing for 60-day payment terms.”