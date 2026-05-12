Workday majors on Sana acquisition to forward agentic AI programme

Enterprise software providers are rushing to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into their platforms, which has a consequential impact on the technologies executives buy and the roles professionals fulfil.

Into this maelstrom of AI-enabled change comes Workday, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) firm that has made significant recent changes – including co-founder Aneel Bhusri returning as chief executive officer and the introduction of Sana, a new unified AI interface for Workday – to stay competitive and adapt to the growing importance of AI in business operations.

So, what do the changes the technology giant envisions mean for senior executives in HR, finance and other business functions, and the staff these business leaders oversee? Computer Weekly visited Workday’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin for an innovation media event to hear more about the company’s roadmap and the implications for users.

Workday’s competitive position It was clear at the event that the rapid pace of AI-powered change enabled by Workday and other technology companies is very much the initial shift in a grander transformation. While employees at most firms have started dabbling in generative AI (GenAI) services, Kathy Pham, vice-president for AI at Workday, says the large language models (LLMs) powering these technologies are limited in their influence. These probabilistic LLMs are usually trained on information across the internet, not within the enterprise firewall, and don’t have access to contextual financial records, customer details and HR information within businesses. “They’re disconnected,” says Pham, referring to these LLMs, adding that successful providers will help their customers achieve better outputs via a deterministic approach to AI. That’s where Workday comes in, with the company aiming to create agents, including through its next-generation service Sana, that are powered by concrete enterprise data points. “We believe agents need a deep understanding of how work happens,” says Pham. “And most importantly for me, this is where the right engineering comes into play, paired with a good, responsible AI team that provides the context across security, AI, systems, data and unified processes. We bring all that together when we build systems for our customers.” “We believe agents need a deep understanding of how work happens. This is where the right engineering comes into play, paired with a good, responsible AI team that provides the context across security, AI, systems, data and unified processes. We bring all that together when we build systems for our customers” Kathy Pham, Workday Work on this shift is already underway. During the Rising conference in Barcelona in November 2025, senior Workday executives described the company’s desire to provide an agentic AI platform that disrupts traditional ERP services. Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology at Workday, positioned the platform in his keynote as a “front door to work”. In Dublin, Pham says Workday will use a deterministic approach to become this front door to work. She says employees should be able to log in to Workday and use built-in agentic services to ask natural-language questions about key issues, such as payroll variations across regions, and receive personalised answers from enterprise data sources. At the heart of Workday’s deterministic approach to AI sits Sana. Pierre Gousset, vice-president of solutions at Workday, describes Sana as the intelligent entry point for accessing data and taking AI-enabled actions. “It’s where organisations build, orchestrate and manage agents that can deliver work across HR, finance, IT and beyond,” he says. “With Sana, you get access to an AI that is not only powerful, but that also lives inside Workday’s deepest understanding of your data, people, job architectures, organisational structures, approval chains and compensation bounding. That gives us an unfair advantage that we think no other AI can replicate.” While Workday is eager to position Sana as a step change in business-focused AI, the platform shouldn’t be seen in isolation from other enterprise applications. To that end, Gousset says integrating Sana with other providers’ services gives Workday’s agents the best possible access to data that will drive end-to-end process automation. “Sana is designed to work with the broader enterprise ecosystem, and we deliver this through secure integrations with platforms like Salesforce, Databricks, Snowflake, Google and Microsoft 365, and we want to make this possible because we want Sana to be used not only to answer questions in Workday, but to trigger actions across all enterprise systems.” Gousset detailed four key capabilities of Sana’s agents: asking questions of data across enterprise systems; helping professionals take actions based on this insight; building outputs via dashboards, reports and documents; and automating processes to create multi-step workflows. He says the final capability – automating workflows – is where Sana moves from being an assistant to a system that executes work with professionals. While this agentic transformation sounds powerful in practice, it’s important to remember that other providers are making similar shifts. And though embracing emerging technology allows specialists like Workday to create new data-led services, the rise of AI also creates risks for software firms, not least the potential for disintermediation. “Our success will be built on the foundations established by the deterministic guardrails we’ve put in place. These foundations will help organisations evolve successfully into the world of AI” Clare Hickie, Workday Some industry experts have suggested that as many as 35% of software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools could be replaced by AI agents by 2030. In a one-to-one interview in Dublin, Computer Weekly asked Workday’s chief technology officer, Clare Hickie, whether disintermediation is on her executive team’s radar. “I can see why you asked the question, because I can see what’s being said in the media right now, and I can see some of the curiosity that may be applied based on where we are in the world in this transitional period from an AI perspective,” she says. “However, what I will say, and it’s no more than what we’ve said at this event, is that AI is often probabilistic, which means it can be wrong, whereas we operate via a deterministic application stack.” In an uncertain world, Hickie says CIOs will look for the degree of certainty that trusted software providers can supply. She says it’s here that Workday excels, with a strong history of building services for major enterprises in risk-averse sectors that will require deterministic AI solutions for intractable challenges. “We can never be wrong when it comes to payments,” she says. “We can’t be wrong when it comes to financial close, audits and compliance. And so our success will be built on the foundations established by the deterministic guardrails we’ve put in place. These foundations will help organisations evolve successfully into the world of AI.”